Caesars Entertainment debuts IGT's Kitty Glitter Grand game

Caesars Entertainment debuts IGT’s Kitty Glitter Grand game

Kitty Grand slot game, normal layout of slot game with cats on it

Caesars Entertainment has announced it is launching IGT’s newest instalment of its slot title ‘Kitty Glitter Grand,’ with the game now live across its resorts and online casino platforms.

This debut marks IGT’s first simultaneous exclusive launch of a game both online and in casinos in the United States. At present, Caesars is the only place where people can play the latest instalment of Kitty Glitter in person or online.

The game is available at Caesars Palace Online Casino, Horseshoe Online Casino, and Caesars Sportsbook & Casino in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, West Virginia, and Ontario. It’s also live at Caesars Rewards destinations in Atlantic City, including Caesars and Harrah’s, with Tropicana set to join the lineup soon, subject to final regulatory approval.

Caesars Entertainment secures exclusive launch of Kitty Glitter game

“The popularity of Kitty Glitter Grand speaks for itself across gaming floors at our Caesars Rewards destinations, which is why we couldn’t be happier that our players will be the first to enjoy the newest title in this renowned brand’s history,” said Matthew Sunderland, Senior Vice President and Chief iGaming Officer at Caesars Digital.

“We know how impactful exclusive launches can be, so we’re grateful to our partners at IGT for their trust in partnering with us on their first simultaneous online and in-casino launch in the United States. We’re committed to bringing first-to-market, unforgettable experiences to our online casino players that can’t be found anywhere else.”

Kitty Glitter Grand is the latest in the franchise, with this new offering having an enhanced gameplay experience while including some of the characters that are already known amongst fans.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Caesars on the exclusive launch of Kitty Glitter Grand, a title that builds on one of IGT’s most iconic brands,” said Nick Khin, CEO of Gaming at IGT.

“This first-of-its-kind simultaneous launch across online and land-based channels in the U.S. reflects our commitment to innovation and delivering engaging content that resonates with players wherever they choose to play.”

Featured Image: Credit to Caesars Entertainment


Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

