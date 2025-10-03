Boyd Gaming lawsuits pile up in the wake of data breach

Boyd Gaming Corporation has received a fresh set of lawsuits in response to its recent major data breach.

The news of the court action originates from the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada, where former employees and those affected by the breach have taken legal action, as their data may have been subject to public disclosure without their consent.

Boyd Gaming faces four new data breach lawsuits

Four new lawsuits have come to the attention of the global gaming and entertainment provider, including a former employee.

Scott Levy registered his case in Nevada, stating that the attack exposed both former and current employee data, including information such as social security numbers.

This serious lapse in the company’s digital framework has caused chaos with investors and partners as Boyd scrambles to manage the fallout. As we reported, at the time of the breach, the company posted a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing.

Boyd stated in the filing that it has “determined that the unauthorized third party removed certain data from the Company’s IT systems, including information about employees and a limited number of other individuals.”

Levy and several former and current employees of Boyd have taken court action seeking financial restitution. His legal counsel argues that “Before the data breach, the private information of plaintiff and the class was exactly that—private. Not anymore. Now, their private information is permanently exposed and unsecure.”

Levy’s case has been assigned to Honorable Judge Gloria M. Navarro, and Grayson Wells and John C. Roberts of Stranch, Jennings & Garvey, Pllc, and Raina C. Borrelli of Strauss Borrelli PLLC, and Nathan R. Ring of Reese Ring Velto PLLC will be representing his defense.

MGM Resorts offers Boyd support

John Branden Newman, the Chief Technical Officer for MGM Resorts, offered his assistance, and the Nevada Gaming Commission backed the gaming operator’s line of support.

Newman had been in charge of the digital systems at MGM when a similar attack hit in 2023, so he has offered a steady hand who has triaged a similar massive breach.

“It’s obviously unfortunate that a lot of the players in the industry and various industries actually are still getting hit by these same types of attacks,” Newman stated.

