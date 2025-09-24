Boyd Gaming discloses internal data breach of employee information

Casino operator Boyd Gaming has shared details of a data breach that saw bad actors gain access to its systems.

US-based Boyd Gaming has disclosed that it was the subject of a data breach, where attackers gained access to its internal systems. Although data was stolen, it’s not thought to affect customers, with the data largely being employee information and data belonging to a small handful of other individuals.

The details of the breach were shared on September 23 when Boyd Gaming lodged a FORM 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The company made it clear it’s already working with external cybersecurity experts to respond to the attack and shore up defences, in the meantime, paid for by a cybersecurity insurance policy, with law enforcement made aware.

While many of the details of the data breach are listed as unknown, the company did assert that “the cybersecurity incident has had no impact on the Company’s properties or business operations”.

“Upon detecting the incident, the Company promptly took steps to respond to the incident with the assistance of leading external cybersecurity experts and in cooperation with federal law enforcement authorities,” Boyd Gaming continued in the filing. “The Company has determined that the unauthorized third party removed certain data from the Company’s IT systems, including information about employees and a limited number of other individuals. The Company is notifying impacted individuals and has or will notify its various regulators and other governmental agencies as required.”

The effects of the data breach

Boyd went on to note that it “believes that the incident will not have a material adverse effect on the Company’s financial condition or results of operations”.

Boyd Gaming is a US casino entertainment company that owns 28 gaming properties across 10 states and manages a tribal casino in northern California. The firm employs over 16,000 people throughout the country, reporting an annual revenue of $3.9 billion last year and a second quarter revenue of $1 billion already in 2025.

Readwrite has reached out to Boyd Gaming for comment.

Featured image: Wikimedia Commons, licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0