Bitcoin 2024 announces Donald Trump as speaker

The upcoming Bitcoin 2024 conference in Nashville, Tennessee, has added former U.S. President Donald Trump to its roster of speakers.

Scheduled for July 25-27, this event is among the largest global gatherings focused on Bitcoin (BTC). Trump was announced as a speaker at the event in a July 11 X post by the organizer.

Trump, the likely Republican presidential nominee, has recently shown increased support for cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. At a Mar-a-Lago event, he pledged to promote crypto if elected president. Trump’s campaign also began accepting cryptocurrency donations last month, garnering support from industry figures like the Gemini crypto exchange founders Winklevoss twins and Cathie Wood of Ark Invest.

Not just Trump

The conference will feature other US political figures, including presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., former candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, and Republican Senators Bill Hagerty and Marsha Blackburn. Kennedy Jr., who spoke at Bitcoin 2023, has previously advocated for inviolable rights to hold and use Bitcoin.

In contrast, President Biden’s campaign has reportedly sought advice on digital asset policies from crypto industry members but has made no significant public statements on the topic. The tech industry group Chamber of Progress has urged Biden to support comprehensive crypto regulation, suggesting Trump has capitalized on the current administration’s lack of clear stance.

Prediction markets currently favor Trump in the upcoming November election. Polymarket users estimate a 63% chance of his victory compared to 13% for Biden.