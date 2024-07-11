Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Bitcoin 2024 announces Donald Trump as speaker

Bitcoin 2024 announces Donald Trump as speaker

Podium with "Bitcoin 2024" banner, crowd of silhouettes in background
TL:DR

  • Former President Trump will speak at the Bitcoin 2024 conference in Nashville, Tennessee.
  • The event, held from July 25-27, is one of the largest global gatherings focused on Bitcoin.
  • Trump has recently shown support for crypto, accepting donations and promoting blockchain tech.

The upcoming Bitcoin 2024 conference in Nashville, Tennessee, has added former U.S. President Donald Trump to its roster of speakers.

Scheduled for July 25-27, this event is among the largest global gatherings focused on Bitcoin (BTC). Trump was announced as a speaker at the event in a July 11 X post by the organizer.

Trump, the likely Republican presidential nominee, has recently shown increased support for cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. At a Mar-a-Lago event, he pledged to promote crypto if elected president. Trump’s campaign also began accepting cryptocurrency donations last month, garnering support from industry figures like the Gemini crypto exchange founders Winklevoss twins and Cathie Wood of Ark Invest.

Not just Trump

The conference will feature other US political figures, including presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., former candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, and Republican Senators Bill Hagerty and Marsha Blackburn. Kennedy Jr., who spoke at Bitcoin 2023, has previously advocated for inviolable rights to hold and use Bitcoin.

In contrast, President Biden’s campaign has reportedly sought advice on digital asset policies from crypto industry members but has made no significant public statements on the topic. The tech industry group Chamber of Progress has urged Biden to support comprehensive crypto regulation, suggesting Trump has capitalized on the current administration’s lack of clear stance.

Prediction markets currently favor Trump in the upcoming November election. Polymarket users estimate a 63% chance of his victory compared to 13% for Biden.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Radek Zielinski
Tech Journalist

Radek Zielinski is an experienced technology and financial journalist with a passion for cybersecurity and futurology.

Related News

AI-Powered Meme Coin Poised for Big Gains After Surpassing $7 Million Presale
AI-Powered Meme Coin Poised for Big Gains After Surpassing $7 Million Presale
Alvin Hemedez
Podium with "Bitcoin 2024" banner, crowd of silhouettes in background
Bitcoin 2024 announces Donald Trump as speaker
Radek Zielinski
BitMEX headquarters in Seychelles, shadowy figures in background
BitMEX admits guilt in Bank Secrecy Act violation case
Radek Zielinski
Shiba Inu’s Whale Activity Signals Potential Price Recovery – Will the Newest Meme Coin SHIBASHOOT Follow SHIB’s Success?
Alvin Hemedez
5 Best Meme Coins to Buy During the Market Dip – PEPU, WAI, PLAY, SHIBASHOOT, and DAWGZ
5 Best Meme Coins to Buy During the Market Dip – PEPU, WAI, PLAY, SHIBASHOOT, and DAWGZ
Alvin Hemedez

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

AI-Powered Meme Coin Poised for Big Gains After Surpassing $7 Million Presale
Cryptocurrency

AI-Powered Meme Coin Poised for Big Gains After Surpassing $7 Million Presale
Alvin Hemedez42 mins

WienerAI is the pinnacle of AI trading technology, combining predictive features with a user-friendly interface. It is not just a meme or a simple tool, but an AI-powered crypto trading...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.