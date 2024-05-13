Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Donald Trump courts the crypto vote, Biden warned

Donald Trump courts the crypto vote, Biden warned

A striking poster featuring the silhouette of Donald Trump with a bold, patriotic American flag behind him. The flag waves fiercely, with stars and stripes prominently visible. In the foreground, crypto symbols float around, creating a sense of digital innovation and financial freedom. The overall ambiance of the poster is bold, powerful, and futuristic.
TL:DR

  • Trump promotes crypto support at Mar-A-Lago gathering, urging crypto enthusiasts to vote for him.
  • His stance contrasts with previous skepticism, seen as a bid to boost support and criticize Biden's administration.
  • While some view Trump's pivot positively, others criticize it as electioneering; Mark Cuban warns of potential electoral consequences if Biden's team doesn't address crypto regulation.

“If you’re for crypto, you better vote for Trump.”

The message was simple and it came from the man himself, Donald J Trump, at a special gathering at his Mar-A-Lago resort last week.

As reported by CoinDesk, the 77-year-old and his team hosted a reception of around 200 supporters and interested parties, with admission coming at the cost of $10,000 worth of Trump Trading Card NFTs to join the unlikely congregation in Florida.

Despite the former president describing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as “based on thin air” back in 2019, he has now performed a U-turn to present himself as a champion for the alternate currency.

Some observers might suggest this is nothing more than cynical electioneering and seeking to boost his support base. It was also an attack on the incumbent president, Joe Biden, and the Democrat administration which continues to keep its distance from the crypto industry.

Some figures have warned that without regulation and space for legitimate operators to thrive, resources and value will be driven out of the US and taken elsewhere.

Trump is seeking to fill the void, whether he is truly on board or not.

On the question of crypto, he openly mocked his political adversary. “Biden doesn’t even know what it is. If you ask Biden, ‘Sir, are you for or against crypto?’ he’ll say, ‘What’s that? Get me off the stage.’ He has no idea,” said Trump.

Warning sent to Biden if he doesn’t take action to protect crypto investments

However, not all those in attendance were impressed by the charm offensive from the New York native.

Trump did not come across as knowledgeable or authoritative on Crypyo, but in his typical bullish, performative matter, he didn’t need to be.

For some, his change of tack will be enough to lend their support, especially with Biden’s team refusing to budge on the matter.

Shark Tank billionaire Mark Cuban, a known backer of President Biden, has warned the door could be left open for Trump based on the issue of crypto.

The Dallas Mavericks investor believes he could succeed in the election later this year because of intransigence.

Under the leadership of Biden, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chair Gary Gensler has refused to provide protections for investors while making it “nearly impossible for legitimate crypto companies to operate,” stated Cuban. 

He went on to make the point that the electorate could take care of the matter, sending the balance of power in Trump’s favour, unless Congress takes the appropriate action to address the problem.

Image credit: Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Graeme Hanna
Tech Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

Related News

Altcoins Hold Up as Bitcoin Price Flash Crashes with Upcoming CPI This Week - Best Crypto to Buy the Dip
Altcoins Hold Up as Bitcoin Price Flash Crashes with Upcoming CPI This Week – Best Crypto to Buy the Dip
Petar Jovanović
A network of interconnected nodes, representing a decentralized cryptocurrency network, with the Chinese and South Korean flags in the background, and a red "Banned" stamp over the image.
Chinese authorities shut down illegal crypto service
Radek Zielinski
A striking poster featuring the silhouette of Donald Trump with a bold, patriotic American flag behind him. The flag waves fiercely, with stars and stripes prominently visible. In the foreground, crypto symbols float around, creating a sense of digital innovation and financial freedom. The overall ambiance of the poster is bold, powerful, and futuristic.
Donald Trump courts the crypto vote, Biden warned
Graeme Hanna
This New Solana Meme Coin Pumped 495% - Here's Why It Can Mirror BONK Success
This New Solana Meme Coin Pumped 495% – Here’s Why It Can Mirror BONK Success
Petar Jovanović
6 VanEck Meme Coin Index Price Predictions - BONK, DOGE, FLOKI, PEPE, SHIB, WIF
6 VanEck Meme Coin Index Price Predictions – BONK, DOGE, FLOKI, PEPE, SHIB, WIF
Petar Jovanović

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

AI image of futuristic quantum computer designed by Nvidia / Nvidia has announced acceleration of quantum computing centers worldwide
Technology

Nvidia confirms worldwide acceleration in quantum computing using CUDA-Q
Graeme Hanna6 mins

Nvidia has confirmed it will accelerate quantum computing operations in different worldwide locations using the open-source Nvidia CUDA-Q platform. A company press release provided all of the details of the...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.