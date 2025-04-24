BetMGM Poker unites Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Michigan players in shared liquidity pool

BetMGM has officially merged its online poker player pools across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Michigan, allowing players from all three states to compete together on one platform.

The update goes live Monday, April 28 at 9 AM EST, opening the door to what BetMGM says will be the largest prize pools in its poker history.

“Pennsylvania represents the largest state to join the shared player pool and turbocharges our poker platform,” said Angus Nisbet, Vice President of Gaming at BetMGM. “This expanded player pool will allow us to deliver more games and bigger tournaments to our players.”

To celebrate the expansion, BetMGM Poker is rolling out a series of special promotions and events.

Kicking things off is the C-Note tournament on April 29 at 7:05 PM EST — a no buy-in event boasting a $35,000 guaranteed prize pool, with the winner receiving a $5,000 package to the BetMGM Poker Championship in Las Vegas.

Following that, BetMGM will host its biggest online series to date: the BetMGM May Millions, running May 8–11. The series includes 18 events and a total guarantee of $1 million.

Headliners include a $2,500 Super High Roller and a $1,000 Championship event with a $400,000 guaranteed prize pool.

Additionally, players logging into the BetMGM Poker app each day will get a chance to spin a prize wheel for free tournament tickets worth up to $500.

The integration also marks the return of the BetMGM Poker Championship at ARIA in Las Vegas, scheduled for June 30 to July 4.

Online qualifiers are running every Thursday and Sunday through June 22, with over 100 players expected to win packages that include a $3,500 tournament buy-in, a five-night stay at ARIA, travel credit, and exclusive BetMGM merchandise.

Poker pro and BetMGM ambassador Darren Elias shared his excitement: “Adding a large market like Pennsylvania is a huge milestone in continued expansion and provides the opportunity to compete against more players and for larger prize pools.”

As BetMGM continues to grow its poker offering, players can expect more action, more rewards, and an expanded community across the tri-state network.