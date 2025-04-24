Languagesx
English Deutsch 日本 한국어
Subscribe
Home BetMGM Poker unites Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Michigan players in shared liquidity pool

BetMGM Poker unites Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Michigan players in shared liquidity pool

Betmgm poker pennsylvania

BetMGM has officially merged its online poker player pools across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Michigan, allowing players from all three states to compete together on one platform.

The update goes live Monday, April 28 at 9 AM EST, opening the door to what BetMGM says will be the largest prize pools in its poker history.

“Pennsylvania represents the largest state to join the shared player pool and turbocharges our poker platform,” said Angus Nisbet, Vice President of Gaming at BetMGM. “This expanded player pool will allow us to deliver more games and bigger tournaments to our players.”

To celebrate the expansion, BetMGM Poker is rolling out a series of special promotions and events.

Kicking things off is the C-Note tournament on April 29 at 7:05 PM EST — a no buy-in event boasting a $35,000 guaranteed prize pool, with the winner receiving a $5,000 package to the BetMGM Poker Championship in Las Vegas.

Following that, BetMGM will host its biggest online series to date: the BetMGM May Millions, running May 8–11. The series includes 18 events and a total guarantee of $1 million.

Headliners include a $2,500 Super High Roller and a $1,000 Championship event with a $400,000 guaranteed prize pool.

Additionally, players logging into the BetMGM Poker app each day will get a chance to spin a prize wheel for free tournament tickets worth up to $500.

The integration also marks the return of the BetMGM Poker Championship at ARIA in Las Vegas, scheduled for June 30 to July 4.

Online qualifiers are running every Thursday and Sunday through June 22, with over 100 players expected to win packages that include a $3,500 tournament buy-in, a five-night stay at ARIA, travel credit, and exclusive BetMGM merchandise.

Poker pro and BetMGM ambassador Darren Elias shared his excitement: “Adding a large market like Pennsylvania is a huge milestone in continued expansion and provides the opportunity to compete against more players and for larger prize pools.”

As BetMGM continues to grow its poker offering, players can expect more action, more rewards, and an expanded community across the tri-state network.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Jacob Woodward
Gaming Guides Editor

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019. Starting initially as a writer, he rose quickly, becoming not only an Editor but also Interim Managing Editor within the space of 2 years. He has worked with gaming media publications such as GGRecon, The Loadout, Retro Dodo, Insider Gaming, Gfinity, Stealth Optional, Retro Recall, and many more, making him an…

Related News

betmgm abby merk
BetMGM signs poker pro Abby Merk as brand ambassador
Jacob Woodward
Victoria set to introduce toughest poker machine reforms in Australia. Melbourne cityscape at night
Victoria set to debate toughest poker machine reforms in Australia
Suswati Basu
dutch flag with poker in it
Dutch gambling watchdog cracks down on illegal poker games
Joel Loynds
A photo of a casino scene with a roulette wheel in the background. There are cards next to the roulette wheel, and other games such as poker and blackjack are also visible. The background has a red and gold pattern.
Is poker good for the business world? Business set up to teach skills
Sophie Atkinson
nsw no poker machine removal
NSW government abandons pledge to remove 9,500 poker machines
Jacob Woodward

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Image to depict Amsterdam, Netherlands with a Dutch flag visible / The Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) has taken enforcement action against Starscream, in the latest example of the Dutch gambling regulator targeting unapproved activity. 
Gambling

Starscream latest illicit operator to face action in Netherlands
Graeme Hanna32 seconds

The Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) has taken enforcement action against Starscream, in the latest example of the Dutch gambling regulator targeting unapproved activity. The Saint Lucia-based operator has been ordered to immediately...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.