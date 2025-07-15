Languagesx
English Deutsch 日本 한국어
Subscribe
Home BetMGM to impose Illinois minimum bet starting Wednesday

BetMGM to impose Illinois minimum bet starting Wednesday

BetMGM will enforce a $2.50 minimum bet in Illinois, as of Wednesday (July 16), as part of the response to the recent per-wager tax approved by the state legislature. 

BetMGM will enforce a $2.50 minimum bet in Illinois, as of Wednesday (July 16), as part of the response to the recent per-wager tax approved by the state legislature. 

In a written communication to customers, the company advised of the imminent change, making it the latest operator to act. 

The memo was presented with the letterhead of Par-A-Dice Casino, BetMGM’s retail casino partner in Illinois. 

The brief notice advised that the $2.50 minimum stake will be “applicable to all wager types,” including “bonuses, bonus bets, or tokens.” 

Despite the correspondence issued to its customers, there has been no public information released on the matter from BetMGM or Par-A-Dice.

What is the new betting charge tax in Illinois?

As of July 1 in the Prairie State, sportsbooks will pay 25 cents on the first 20 million online bets, and then 50 cent on every bet after that. 

There was some confusion whether the charge was $0.25 or 25% (per cent), but it is the former that will apply. 

With the added levy, bettors in the state should expect to see a difference in the prices offered by operators, with some of the major players already. 

DraftKings has followed FanDuel in adopting a transaction charge of 50 cents on every bet, win or lose, placed on its sportsbook platform in Illinois. 

Both entities will apply the charge from the start of September, with the proviso that it will immediately drop the levy if the state does the same. 

Peter Jackson, CEO of Flutter, FanDuel’s parent company, said in a statement to confirm the planned transaction fee: “We are disappointed that the Illinois Transaction Fee will disproportionately impact lower wagering recreational customers while also punishing those operators who have invested the most to grow the online regulated market in the state. 

He continued in a pointed warning to lawmakers: “We also believe the introduction of the Illinois Transaction Fee will likely motivate some Illinois-based customers to bet with unregulated operators. 

“These operators do not contribute tax revenue to the state, will not collect the newly announced transaction fee and do not offer the same levels of customer protection that regulated operators provide.”

DraftKings’ CEO Jason Robbins issued a similar statement, expressing that: “we are very concerned about what this will do to the legal, regulated industry.”

Image credit: BetMGM/X

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Graeme Hanna
Tech Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

Related News

DraftKings logo / DraftKings is said to have commenced discussions to acquire the prediction market Railbird Exchange. 
DraftKings opens dialogue to acquire Railbird Exchange prediction market
Graeme Hanna
Derek Jeter joins the BetMGM ambassador list. Derek Jeter in a dark suit holding a black baseball bat and tossing a baseball, standing against a dark background.
Derek Jeter joins the BetMGM ambassador list
Suswati Basu
Two hands shaking on a Brazilian background. Brazil regulators ANJL and IBJR join forces to fight illegal betting
Regulators ANJL and IBJR join forces to fight illegal betting in Brazil
Suswati Basu
Reality TV is in its golden age – and so is betting on it
Rachael Davies
English soccer player Ryan Bowman has been banned for three and a half years for serious breaches of the Football Association’s (FA) betting rules. 
English soccer player Ryan Bowman banned for placing over 6000 bets
Graeme Hanna

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

DraftKings logo / DraftKings is said to have commenced discussions to acquire the prediction market Railbird Exchange. 
Betting

DraftKings opens dialogue to acquire Railbird Exchange prediction market
Graeme Hanna7 hours

DraftKings is said to have commenced discussions to acquire the prediction market Railbird Exchange.  After the betting giant submitted and then pulled an application to register ‘DraftKings Predict’ with the...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.