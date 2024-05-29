Languagesx
Best Vector class in XDefiant and how to unlock

The Vector from XDefiant

There are a bunch of different weapons you can wield in XDefiant but most struggle to match the up close and personal power of the Vector.

It is however a gun that needs tweaks to make it work in a variety of scenarios, so we’ve gone ahead and crafted the best Vector loadout for you so you can get to using it to its fullest.

It will also need unlocking though, so we’ll walk you through what you need to do to add the Vector to your XDefiant arsenal.

Best Vector loadout in XDefiant

As promised, here is the best Vector class we’ve found, allowing for the gun to be used on a variety of maps without having to worry about it being too short-ranged.

  • Muzzle: Barrel Extender
  • Front Rail: Vertical Grip
  • Magazine: Ex Mag
  • Rear Grip: Heavy Grip
  • Stock: Reinforced Stock

When you look at the stats of how these influence the gun, the Mobility appears to be in the red but since it’s an SMG, you should be moving fluidly anyway.

The Vertical Grip and Ex Mag are absolute non-negotiables on a gun like this since it kicks so much and goes through bullets in almost an instant. Obviously, these two attachments effectively counter this directly and will enable you to also be more accurate in those medium to long-range battles.

Speaking of longer-range fights, the Barrel Extender will definitely aid you here but since the Vector is supposed to be used in more close-range combat, it does still require you to be smart and play the angles a bit more.

How to unlock Vector in XDefiant

Like other guns like the MP7 and ACR, the Vector is unfortunately not made available until you complete a challenge.

The challenge that you’ll need to focus on for this one is pretty simple as it isn’t overly specific, it’ll just take a little time.

how to unlock vector xdefiant

Your task is to deal 10,000 damage with SMGs, which is an easy one in the grand scheme of things since you can just use the default MP5 class right out of the gate and spray in those close-quarter situations.

Once you make the gun yours, grind those attachments out and you’ll have what is probably the best close-range loadout in the game, making mince meat of your opponents on tighter maps.

