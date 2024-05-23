Best ACR class in XDefiant and how to unlock

It’s becoming increasingly apparent that the ACR is one of the best assault rifles you can utilize when starting out in XDefiant thanks to its solid damage output and relative ease of use. However, despite it being solid in its own right, knowing the best ACR class setup is key to pushing it to its full potential.

Below, we’ll take you through the best ACR 6.8 loadout in XDefiant as well as how to actually unlock the gun since it isn’t one that is provided to you right out of the gate.

Best ACR 6.8 loadout in XDefiant

Here is the best ACR loadout you can choose in XDefiant that enhances the already great base weapon that bit further:

Muzzle: Muzzle Brake

Barrel: Stabilizing Barrel

Front Rail: Angled Grip

Rear Grip: Quick Draw Grip

Stock: Precision Stock

If you’ve played with the weapon already you’ll know that it barely has any recoil to it and the above attachments make it even more stable, basically turning it into an absolute laser.

As you can see though, we have opted for no sight just to maximize the effectiveness. So, if you’re more of a red dot player, you could sacrifice the Quick Draw Grip as this is more for getting the ACR ready to fire rather than improving the core of the weapon.

How to unlock ACR in XDefiant

If you haven’t even got your hands on the ACR yet knowing the steps for unlocking it is essential. Thankfully, it is pretty simple but it will require you to get some matches under your belt.

This is because to unlock the ACR in XDefiant you have to complete a weapon challenge, and your task is to get ten Assault Rifle Longshot Kills. These are kills that are 30 meters and above away so you’re going to be needing to look down those longer sight lines to get this one done, maybe on a map like Midway or Dumbo where areas are more open.

Once you get this completed, the ACR will be unlocked instantly, allowing you to get a custom loadout going no matter which faction you’re playing.