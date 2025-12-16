Belgium’s national gambling regulator, Kansspelcommissie, has signed an agreement with the country’s largest internet provider, DNS Belgium, on an illegal gambling detection partnership.

The deal is the national regulators’ attempt to curb illicit gambling across “.be” domains for any sites promoting or offering wagering without the proper permission to do so.

Kansspelcommissie and DNS Belgium agree new gambling detection deal

The news was announced on the gambling watchdog’s website and speaks to a closer partnership on domain-name monitoring, identification, and intervention involving gambling websites operating without a Belgian licence.

“The purpose of this protocol is to optimise the procedures for removing illegal content on the internet, thanks to the intervention of DNS Belgium,” reads the report.

We reported that Kansspelcommissie’s annual report, published in October 2025, highlighted a push for national reform and closer ties with the Minister of the Economy, agreeing on a more hands-on role in gambling issues.

Commission president Magali Clavie said at the time of the report, “The new government agreement finally offers a glimpse of new perspectives, may this reform allow the Commission to grow and adapt to the market it regulates, in a modern way like our European counterparts.”

The partnership with DNS aligns with the forward-thinking effort to mitigate consumer protection risks highlighted in the annual report and create a notification system of any sites that trigger regulatory action.

“As soon as DNS Belgium has received this notification, it will inform the domain name holder and notify them that the observed use of the domain name also constitutes a violation of DNS Belgium’s general terms and conditions,” said the announcement.

Consumer protection risks high on the Belgian agenda

Consumer protection, player safety, and regulatory oversight are key takeaways from the Kansspelcommissie news release. The regulator is determined to maintain its focus on those points as part of a suite of upcoming enforcement tools.

One of those tools is a detection system used by DNS Belgium, and under the agreement the company “will take the necessary technical measures so that the specified domain name is redirected to a warning page of the Gaming Commission,” meaning illegal gambling sites using .be domains can be effectively taken off the Kansspelcommissie-licensed register.

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