Pennsylvania businesses and nonprofits have reached the deadline to remove skill-game terminals after the state Supreme Court classified the machines as slot machines under state law and lawmakers failed to agree on a regulatory system.

The court’s June ruling said the games are unlawful unless licensed. It paused enforcement for 120 days to give lawmakers time to act, but businesses were required to remove the machines by Tuesday, October 13; enforcement was set to begin Wednesday, October 14, according to CDC Gaming.

Enforcement follows the 120-day stay

The Supreme Court declined requests to extend the deadline, CDC Gaming reported. With the legislative window closed, an estimated 70,000 terminals across Pennsylvania were set to become officially illegal after October 13.

Law-enforcement agencies have said they will crack down on businesses hosting the machines beyond the deadline. The Pennsylvania State Police warned that terminals still operating on October 14 could be seized immediately and that business owners may face criminal prosecution.

The deadline follows roughly a decade in which skill-game terminals operated without a comprehensive statewide regulatory system. The 120-day stay offered lawmakers time to establish one, but they did not reach an agreement before the court’s deadline. ReadWrite has previously reported on the Supreme Court’s classification of skill games as slot machines and the consequences for operators.

Operators and casinos make competing cases

Pace-O-Matic, which develops skill-game software and terminals, said it is complying with the law and has urged operators and locations to make sure the games are no longer available to play. The company also warned that lost machine revenue would affect small businesses and organizations including American Legions, VFWs, volunteer fire companies and emergency-service groups.

Joe Rocca, owner of Pittsburgh-based Rite Touch Distribution, said removing the terminals threatens his business. He expects to have 1,000 machines left after removals are complete; he said almost all of his company’s business involved leasing terminals in Pennsylvania or selling them to distributors who leased them to local businesses and nonprofits.

Penn Entertainment welcomed the end of what it characterized as an illegal gaming industry, citing concerns about responsible-gaming practices, consumer protections and the absence of tax revenue for the state. Casinos and the American Gaming Association had argued that the unregulated machines sidestepped legal and regulatory requirements.

Supporters of skill games, by contrast, say the terminals provide an important source of additional income for small businesses, bars, taverns and nonprofits. Rocca supported regulation but objected to machines being placed in settings such as hair salons and mini-casinos.

Revenue alternatives and stalled bills

The Independent Fiscal Office estimates that each terminal can generate $47,000 a year, underlining the potential scale of the revenue businesses and community groups stand to lose. Some may turn to pull-tab machines or seek to become Pennsylvania Lottery retailers. Lottery spokeswoman Ewa Swope said the lottery has more than 9,900 retailers statewide and expects interest from players and businesses as skill games leave the market.

Two stalled measures in Harrisburg, House Bill 2213 and Senate Bill 1079, would set a $500 monthly fee for each terminal and cap the statewide total at 50,000. Their proposed framework was estimated to generate $300 million in annual state tax revenue.

The Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg – Photo: Carol M Highsmith / CC0

A separate proposal in Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro’s budget would have allowed licensed establishments to host up to five machines, taxed gross revenue at 52% and raised an estimated $487 million in fiscal year 2026-2027, according to the Independent Fiscal Office. That plan also failed to secure agreement. The proposals remain a possible legislative route, but no replacement regulatory system was in place when enforcement began; lawmakers’ proposed skill-game rules have not resolved the immediate operating question for businesses with machines still on site.