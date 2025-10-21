Popular Search Terms

Belgium's Gambling Commission pushes regulatory reform in annual report

Belgium’s Gambling Commission (Kansspelcommissie) has used the publication of its annual report as a springboard to push for regulatory reform.

Commission president Magali Clavie opened the Kansspelcommissie’s report with a letter that underlines the need for regulatory reform in the country. She argues that delaying any further puts Belgium behind the curve when compared with other European countries.

This comes as the report shows evidence of growing participation in gambling and betting, as well as a greater need for the regulator to step in on licensing and advertising issues. The rising interest is especially felt in online spaces, while land-based casinos are flagging.

Specifically, Clavie calls for regulatory oversight to be transferred to the Minister of the Economy. This has already been discussed as part of the January 2025 reform plan, but Clavie is highlighting the urgency to act now, stating that “too much precious time has been wasted”.

“The new government agreement finally offers a glimpse of new perspectives,” Clavie wrote. “May this reform allow the Commission to grow and adapt to the market it regulates, in a modern way like our European counterparts.”

On LinkedIn, Clavie added: “I enthusiastically welcome this first step, hoping that it will make it possible, as quickly as possible, to strengthen the Gaming Commission in its role as an independent regulator of the gaming sector, which is essential for both the sector and players.”

Main takeaways from the Kansspelcommissie’s annual report for 2024

Digging into the details of the report itself, 2024 saw a 37.4% increase compared to 2020, with the total number of daily average active players reaching 155,643. Also within 2024, 193,342 new player accounts were created, highlighting a 15% annual rise.

When it comes to enforcement from the regulator, the Commission reported investigations into 101 unlicensed operators in 2024. Sanctions grew more serious, with the regulator issuing 133 sanctions, including 66 fines totalling €4.6 million ($5.3 million). That’s almost four times more than the year before.

Gambling-related harm also played a key role in the report, with a total of 56,458 people registered on the Excluded Persons Information System (EPIS). Around a third of that number have self-excluded, while the rest are barred due to external circumstances like debt arrangements or legal rulings.

Featured image: Kansspelcommissie

Rachael Davies
