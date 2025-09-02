Home Belgium appoints new members to six-year service in Gaming Commission

King Philippe of Belgium

The King of Belgium has confirmed the 12 new gambling regulatory members serving in the Gaming Commission for the next six years.

King Philippe of Belgium has confirmed the names of all 12 gambling regulatory members, set to serve on the Kansspelcommissie, or the Gaming Commission, for the next six years. The 12-strong list includes six full members and six substitutes.

Five Ministers represent the Commission’s various ranks across finance, justice, economy, interior, and public health, with each ministry bringing one Dutch-speaking and one French-speaking representative. The final two slots are attributed to the Ministry of Finance, as it is responsible for the National Lottery.

Who are the ministers of Belgium’s Gaming Commission?

The Ministry of Finance’s four representatives, therefore, are Anne-Laure Mouligneaux, Ignace Vandewalle, Caroline Dujacquier, and Tom Van Caeckenberghe. The first two, as full members of the Commission, will oversee the financial aspects of gambling regulation and ensure the compliance of operators, while their colleagues represent the Finance Ministry in its role as the patron of the National Lottery and ensure compliance on the side of the Lottery.

This comes at an instrumental time in Belgium, as the government is in the process of updating its national regulations.

For the other ministries, Nathalie Patoussa and Daisy Vervenne will represent the Ministry of Justice, Ferdinand Van Der Gracht and Lena Boons will represent the Minister of Public Health, Michaël Stokard and Sahin Yazici will represent the Minister of the Economy, and Stéphane Obeid and Béatrice Vossen will represent the Minister of the Interior.

Each set of representatives will lead on issues relevant to their sector, taking in the impact of gaming on the economy, people’s public health – including gambling-related harm – and the impact on public order. Many of those issues could intersect. As one example, Belgium is working on limiting gambling ads nationwide, while there are also financial considerations to be made about the impact on football clubs without sponsorship.

Featured image: Flickr, licensed under CC BY 2.0

Rachael Davies
Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

