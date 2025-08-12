Home Belgium’s BIPT seeks collaboration from gambling firms for new e-Evidence rules

Belgium’s BIPT seeks collaboration from gambling firms for new e-Evidence rules

A Belgian flag in a courtroom environment. Belgium seeks collaboration from gambling firms for new e-Evidence rules

The Belgian Institute for Postal Services and Telecommunications (BIPT/IBPT) is seeking input from service providers, which includes gambling firms, on proposed updates to e-Evidence rules.

The BIPT/IBPT serves as Belgium’s federal regulator for electronic communications, postal transactions, and the audio-visual media services of the bilingual Brussels-Capital Region.

The media monitoring body has been in conversation with the wider legal world for several years, attempting to tighten legislation around European Member States that have cross-national relationships and services.

BIPT/IBPT seeks input from multiple services for new legislation

On July 12, 2023, the EU adopted the final Regulation and Directive. However, the BIPT has now launched a consultation process and created a draft approach around e-Evidence and regulations.

It is destined to come into force on August 18, 2026, but all EU Member States must have laid the groundwork for this to be inspected by the BIPT/IBPT and the European Parliament by February 2026.

The Directive (2023/1544) and the Regulation (2023/1543) set out by the European Parliament refer to gambling entities as “service providers.” This is comprised in a paragraph of the Regulation that states these providers must be able to provide electronic evidence as a part of the legal update that the BIPT/IBPT seeks to enforce.

“The categories of service providers covered by this Regulation should include, for example, online marketplaces providing consumers and businesses with the ability to communicate with each other, and other hosting services, including where the service is provided via cloud computing, as well as online gaming platforms and online gambling platforms,” the BIPT/IBPT quotes the Regulation’s recital.

Betting firms asked to comply with the e-Evidence regulations

Member States are being given the autonomy to request a point of contact directly in another Member State that operates or has a service provider in operation in this location. This contact is only in the context of criminal proceedings.

It enables the Member State or its legal representative to request the service provider to supply “electronic evidence or to “freeze” it (in order to provide it later), in order to investigate and prosecute perpetrators of criminal offences,” states the BIPT/IBPT.

The service providers, such as gambling operators, are being asked to create a point of contact to answer and process requests. The statement by the BIPT/IBPT says that it would like to “oblige” service providers to do so.

Still, it would be expected that the providers will need to hold discussions with the regulator to achieve an outcome that responds to the requests in line with each Member State’s national law (the Code of Criminal Procedure in the case of Belgium).

The Belgian watchdog is also asking this designated contact to take into account the existing e-Evidence Regulation. This includes:

  • Directive 2014/41/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 3 April 2014 regarding the European Investigation Order in criminal matters;
  • Convention established by the Council in accordance with Article 34 of the Treaty on European Union, on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters between the Member States of the European Union.
  • The main purposes of the texts to which the public consultation relates (a draft bill and a draft Royal Decree) are to transpose the e-Evidence Directive and to implement the e-Evidence Regulation.

There may eventually be a serious discussion of the roles that will need to be created to accommodate the BIPT/IBPT request with so many gambling operators delivering across multiple Member States in the European Union.

Featured image: Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
News Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

A stack of red and black casino chips in a casino environment
South Korean Police bust wealthy casino extortion ring
Jacob Woodward
Nevada experts warn federal tax change could harm gambling industry. Congresswoman Dina Titus speaks at a podium during a town hall on the FAIR BET Act at Las Vegas City Hall, with a panel of four experts seated beside her, including Adam Robinson, Becky Harris, Russell Fox, and Virginia Valentine. A large "City of Las Vegas" backdrop and a projected presentation slide are visible behind them.
Nevada experts warn federal tax change could harm gambling industry
Suswati Basu
UFC Octagon ring, with two athletes inside.
UFC signs massive seven-year media rights deal with Paramount
Sophie Atkinson
Bally’s Q2 2025 growth fuels bold ‘Bally’s 2.0’ transformation. Red Bally's logo on top of background of dollars.
Bally’s Q2 2025 growth fuels bold ‘Bally’s 2.0’ transformation
Suswati Basu
White background with FanDuel TV written in blue and the company logo which looks like a shield just above it in the center. Jockey Joe Talamo announced as new FanDuel TV racing analyst
Jockey Joe Talamo announced as new FanDuel TV racing analyst
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A stack of red and black casino chips in a casino environment
Gambling

South Korean Police bust wealthy casino extortion ring
Jacob Woodward1 hour

Police in South Korea have busted a casino extortion ring targeting wealthy individuals. The Gyeonggi Southern Police Agency reported that the criminals were using various methods to bribe and mislead...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.