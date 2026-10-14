Sen. Richard Blumenthal is accusing FanDuel of targeting and exploiting problem gamblers, bringing the sportsbook’s customer-protection practices under renewed congressional scrutiny. The allegation centers on a personalized video featuring baseball player Bryce Harper, but it is not a finding of wrongdoing or a formal enforcement action.

Blumenthal referred to an August report alleging that FanDuel used a Harper video message to reach someone already experiencing gambling addiction. He said the promotion appeared intended to encourage the customer to spend more, according to WTNH’s October 13 report.

The accusation also connects to scrutiny of FanDuel’s VIP program, where personalized messages and other benefits are used to engage high-value customers. Congressional scrutiny of FanDuel’s VIP practices has focused on whether such outreach can reach bettors showing signs of harm.

Lawmakers seek details on celebrity videos

In separate reporting, RG.org and PlayUSA said Blumenthal and two other lawmakers asked FanDuel for copies of about 30 personalized celebrity videos, along with information about who received them and how those customers were selected. The request followed an earlier exchange with the company over the Harper video.

The lawmakers also sought details about recipients’ betting activity before each video was sent, including their wagers and wins or losses. Their questions reportedly covered whether customers had used tools to pause or restrict gambling, what VIP hosts did to assess potential harm, and whether the company’s player-protection data also informed promotional targeting.

The Harper case prompted particular concern because the customer had lost $1.5 million on FanDuel, according to both outlets’ accounts of the lawmakers’ inquiry. That figure is part of the reported congressional concern about the video; it does not establish that the message caused the losses or that FanDuel violated a rule.

PlayUSA reported that the lawmakers set October 20, 2026, as the deadline for FanDuel to provide the requested material. That request broadens the focus from one disputed message to the company’s process for choosing VIP recipients and evaluating whether they may be vulnerable.

FanDuel’s account and the response still pending

FanDuel has previously described personalized celebrity videos as a token of appreciation for customers, WTNH reported. The supplementary accounts say the company likewise characterized the videos as recognition of customer loyalty, rather than an inducement to keep betting.

Those accounts do not resolve the lawmakers’ concern about how customers were selected or whether promotional decisions used information gathered to identify gambling harm. WTNH said it had contacted FanDuel for comment and was awaiting a response as of its report; it did not report a completed response or denial.

A wider consumer-protection question

The dispute raises questions about how personalized sportsbook marketing interacts with safeguards for at-risk bettors. Separate concerns about promotions directed at customers likely to lose more have also surfaced in scrutiny of sportsbook promotions, though the cases are not established as legally connected.

For FanDuel, the immediate outstanding step is the response to the lawmakers’ request. The October 20 deadline reported by PlayUSA gives the company a specific date to address questions about the videos, recipient histories and the role of customer-protection information in VIP outreach.