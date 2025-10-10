Popular Search Terms

Casino Reviews Casino Guides Betting Guides Payment Guides Slots Guides
Home Bally’s completes $3 billion merger deal with Intralot

Bally’s completes $3 billion merger deal with Intralot

Bally’s completes $3 billion merger deal with Intralot. Logos of Bally’s and Intralot appear over a blurred background of two people shaking hands, symbolizing their €2.7 billion merger deal.

Bally’s Corporation (Bally’s) has completed a €2.7 billion ($3 billion) deal with Intralot S.A. (Intralot) to transfer a majority share of holdings in the company.

A key part of the partnership for Bally’s is a 58% stake in the Greek lottery name alongside some leading digital assets that have been a hallmark of Intralot’s offerings.

Bally’s will take a decision making role in shaping Intralot’s future strategy and, as a result, control of the company’s international technology division as part of the agreement.

Bally’s majority share in Intraot

Bally’s is a global name in the table game and iGaming industry, with nineteen casino locations across multiple states, as well as a New York golf course, and a race track in Colorado.

We reported that the terms of this merger were being laid down in June 2025, with approval pending from Intralot shareholders and regulatory authorities.

At that time, it was agreed that Sokratis Kokkalis, the founder of Intralot and current Chairman, would retain a substantial stake as a result of the deal.

One of the key changes is the percentage of holdings Bally’s will have, as it was projected to increase from 26.86% to 33.34%; however, the recent release indicates a total majority of 58%, as a result of a new share release.

Kokkalis mentioned in the shared release, saying, “Today’s listing of the new Intralot shares on the Athens Stock Exchange, which were issued as part of the broader transaction for the acquisition of Bally’s International Interactive division of Bally’s Corporation, marks a historic moment for our company.”

Intralot merger details

The merger involved €1.53 billion ($1.74 billion) in cash and €1.136 billion ($1.31 billion) of newly issued shares to Bally’s.

CEO of Bally’s, Robeson Reeves, said of the closing of the deal, “This is a milestone transaction for Bally’s. We have unlocked significant liquidity in a key asset while establishing an even stronger platform for digital growth.”

Bally’s will assume control of the smaller company’s lottery holdings, with a view to expanding its existing reach. Intralot, “will retain its leadership, technology stack, and proven digital capabilities,” despite the takeover.

There is also the recent news that we covered on the Bally’s Bronx casino location being approved in a recent vote, which marks a busy fall season of decision-making by the entertainment giant.

The $4 billion endeavour involves a golf course run by the Trump family, who will be given a financial windfall of $151 million for the successful acquisition of a casino license at the Ferry Point location.

Featured image: Bally’s / Intralot

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
News Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

COVID loans fraudster sentenced for using funds on gambling and crypto. A COVID-19 test tube labeled “COVID-19” placed on playing cards and red dice, symbolizing misuse of pandemic relief funds for gambling.
COVID loans fraudster sentenced for using funds on gambling and crypto
Suswati Basu
Senator David Pocock smiles in a blue shirt stands on a grassy field with a red football lying on the grass behind him. Senator David Pocock ousted from sports club over gambling sponsorship row
Senator David Pocock ousted from sports club over gambling sponsorship row
Suswati Basu
Nevada fights Kalshi in court, citing conflicting arguments and Tenth Amendment. They've now compelled Kalshi to produce documents presented to the CFTC. Judge partially sides with Kalshi. Kalshi typed logo on top of green background next to cityscape of Nevada.
Nevada files motion for key CFTC and Kalshi documents
Suswati Basu
Brazil flag. Brazil’s Chamber of Deputies has reneged on a proposal for gambling operators to be subject to a retrospective 10-year tax, after Congress blocked the bill. 
Brazil’s Congress blocks plan for retrospective gambling tax, but further attempt expected
Graeme Hanna
Pull-tab tickets / The Minnesota Gambling Control Board and the Department of Public Safety have issued a warning following a spate of burglaries targeting pull-tab dispensing machines. 
Minnesota regulator issues warning on pull-tab machine burglaries
Graeme Hanna

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

COVID loans fraudster sentenced for using funds on gambling and crypto. A COVID-19 test tube labeled “COVID-19” placed on playing cards and red dice, symbolizing misuse of pandemic relief funds for gambling.
Gambling

COVID loans fraudster sentenced for using funds on gambling and crypto
Suswati Basu59 minutes

The director of a glazing company has received a sentence for defrauding the UK government by misappropriating COVID relief loans to fund gambling and crypto investments. Haralambos Ioannou, the 49-year-old...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software