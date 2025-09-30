Bally’s Bronx casino bid approved after extensive saga

Popular Search Terms

Bally’s Bronx casino bid has been approved, whilst another Coney Island location was denied the opportunity to move forward.

Casinos in New York have seen stiff opposition from politicians and residents of the proposed areas. Bally’s has won out over the furore, with Thor Equities going back to the drawing board.

Bronx and Coney Island casinos given decisions

The location Bally’s has been approved to build on in the Bronx is a $4 billion endeavour that involves a golf course run by the Trump Administration.

Thor Equities was pushing to gain its own piece of the big apple gambling scene in Coney Island, but the $3 billion consortium’s bid was repelled.

Bally’s vote was approved by a majority of 5-2, where Thor Equities had their hopes dashed in a closer 4-2 vote against their location moving forward.

There is hope for the Coney Island location, as the battle for the Bronx location was a storied one we covered in its entirety.

Bronx casino saga comes to an end

The saga saw Bally’s being given a battering by local politicians, such as Council member Kristy Marmorato, who posted on social media about the marquee victory.

Marmorato’s hope was short-lived as the Mayor of New York, Eric Adams, stepped into the fray to veto the casino decision laid down by the City Council.

“The City Council’s decision to treat the Bronx differently than other boroughs goes against the publicly stated, in-favor positions of the Bronx borough president and other councilmembers representing working-class neighborhoods across the Bronx,” said Adams.

Bally’s still needs to acquire a casino license after purchasing the land from the business owned by the family of the acting POTUS. That will be an expensive purchase on top of the $60 million the betting operator paid the Trump family for the remainder of the Ferry Point lease.

That is not all for Bally’s in paying the bill, as the location, being a licensed entertainment venue, is now subject to a previous agreement between the parties that requires the company to pay out a $115 million award upon successful approval.

Featured image: Pexels.

