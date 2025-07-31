Languagesx
Home New York Mayor keeps hope for Bronx casino alive in latest intervention

Bally's in the Bronx

New York Mayor Eric Adams vetoed a City Council decision, keeping the hope for a Bally’s casino in the Bronx alive.

On Tuesday, July 29, Mayor Eric Adams vetoed the City Council’s decision to deny land use changes needed for the proposed Bally’s casino in the Bronx. This marks the second intervention from Adams, after he last month lowered the threshold from 34 to 26 votes to meet a much-needed home-rule resolution.

The latest intervention from the mayor keeps the hopes for the $4 billion proposal for a 500,000 square foot gaming space in Throggs Neck, the Bronx. As well as providing a hub for gambling, it would also offer a spa, meeting space, retail spaces, parking garages for over 4,600 vehicles, and a 2,000-seat event center.

The move from Adams has given the proposal more time, as the state deliberates where the three casino licenses for the New York City area should be allocated. The City Council has until August 11 (two weeks from the mayor’s intervention) to gather 34 votes to overturn his decision.

“The City Council’s decision to treat the Bronx differently than other boroughs goes against the publicly stated, in-favor positions of the Bronx borough president and other councilmembers representing working-class neighborhoods across the Bronx,” said Adams in a statement.

Adams’ decision has been met with criticism from the Council, with Councilmember Kristy Marmorato saying, as reported by The City: “Despite the self-serving claims about housing and land use by Mayor Adams and his second Charter Revision Commission in less than two years, Mayor Adams has issued the first and only land use veto during his tenure for a casino applicant, not housing. This administration’s hypocrisy and unethical conduct is well documented and has been witnessed by all New Yorkers.”

Controversy over the new Bally’s location

Every new casino in New York must prove that it offers local benefits. While Bally’s argues that it offers widespread economic benefits, with $625 million promised in community support, critics of the proposal argue that the Bronx needs senior housing, improved transit options, and more investment into healthcare, rather than a casino and entertainment space.

Bally’s is not the only proposal vying for attention in the New York City area, with plenty of offers pushing for one of up to three licenses available.

Featured image: Bally’s Corp

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Leeds United
Gambling

Leeds United skirts gambling sponsor ban with new Parimatch partnership
Rachael Davies42 minutes

Despite a ban on gambling sponsors in the Premier League, Leeds United has forged ahead with a new Parimatch partnership. The Premier League club has signed a new sponsorship deal...

