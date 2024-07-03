Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Assassin’s Creed crossover with Magic the Gathering to be released this week

Assassin’s Creed crossover with Magic the Gathering to be released this week

Assassins Creed promo image
tl;dr

Assassin’s Creed joins Magic the Gathering's Universes Beyond, integrating its themes into the card game.

Senior game designer Corey Bowen assured fans that AC's narratives will be "revisualized into Magic’s style."

Unique cards like the haystack, hidden blade, and animus, along with serialized historical characters, will feature in the crossover set.

Assassin’s Creed is a legendary intellectual property (IP) in its own right and has appeared in many other Ubisoft crossovers.

Now, the rooftop-jumping assassin game is being represented in cardboard with the Universes Beyond treatment of Magic the Gathering. Published by Dungeons and Dragons and Baldur’s Gate studio Wizards of the Coast.

Wizards of the Coast Senior game designer Corey Bowen has promised fans, via Den of Geek that AC stories and narratives will be carefully “revisualized into Magic’s style.”

Assassin’s Creed represented in MTG’s Universes Beyond

Wizards have been active in promoting the MTG X AC across X:

Bowen continued, “I worked really closely with the art director and creative designer. We were collaborating on what characters and concepts that we wanted to bring. What I really love is seeing whatever the style is of Assassin’s Creed and we’re taking that essence and bringing it in Magic’s arthouse style.”

Assassins in MTG are predominantly associated with black mana, the fuel used to play them on the tabletop. Bowen said of converting the stealthy world of AC, “We still want Assassins of different colors. There is going to be a little bit more Black (Mana cards) because Assassins feel really Black, but we also have a lot of Red/White Assassins that represent the historic side of the series; maybe the Valhalla or Odyssey characters feel more towards that identity.”

As we previously reported when the set was unveiled, the MTG X AC crossover will feature signature items from the series as marquee cards. The iconic haystack players tumble into from epic heights was featured as a playable card. The wrist-mounted hidden blade and animus also take their place as legendary artifacts.

“My favorite card is called Haystack,” Bowen said. “It’s just a haystack and you tap it to hide a creature for a turn and then it phases out. It’s such a simple concept and idea of hiding your creature, but it’s resonant and Assassin’s Creed fans will immediately get the joke.”

Memory corridor treatments will be present in the Collector Booster packs, as well as unique serialized versions of the game’s historical characters. These limited five hundred cards will also come in the language they spoke, such as ancient Egyptian for Cleopatra and Italian for Leonardo Da Vinci.

MTG Universes Beyond snapping up gaming IPs

This is not the first time a gaming franchise or a major pop culture name has been lovingly transported to Magic The Gathering. Lara Croft, Godzilla, Doctor Who, and the Lord of The Rings have all had their own treatments in the card game.

We also reported on the smash hit set for Fallout: Universes Beyond which was a healthy part of Wizards of the Coast’s earning report for the first quarter of this year.

The Lord of the Rings: Universes Beyond propped up a struggling Hasbro, as we covered late last year. Combined with the success of Baldur’s Gate 3, Wizards and Hasbro raked in the profits from fans of all things geeky.

Hasbro and Wizards sadly left a bad taste in fans’ mouths after mass layoffs in the face of the record income.

Baldur’s Gate 3 developer Larian cut ties with both Hasbro and Wizards despite the game being the best game of 2023. Sven Wicke, CEO of Larian stated that being involved with any new Wizards plans is “literally the opposite of what Larian is about. We want to do big, new things. We don’t want to rehash the thing that we’ve done already.”

Cynthia Williams, the President of Wizards at the time, was shown the exit door swiftly afterward, leaving behind her a legacy of disharmony.

Image: Wizards of the Coast.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Brian-Damien Morgan
Tech Journalist

Brian-Damien Morgan is an award-winning journalist and features writer. He was lucky enough to work in the print sector for many UK newspapers before embarking on a successful career as a digital broadcaster and specialist. His work has spanned the public and private media sectors of the United Kingdom for almost two decades. Since 2007, Brian has continued to add to a long list of publications and institutions, most notably as Editor of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, winning multiple awards for his writing and digital broadcasting efforts. Brian would then go on to be integral to the Legacy 2014,…

Related News

Assassins Creed promo image
Assassin’s Creed crossover with Magic the Gathering to be released this week
Brian-Damien Morgan
A futuristic telecom company office, showcasing a high-tech, open-concept workspace. The centerpiece is a massive holographic display board, presenting data and communication patterns in real-time. Employees are seen working at their sleek, ergonomic workstations, some wearing VR headsets for virtual meetings. The background features a wall of windows, revealing a bustling cityscape with towering skyscrapers
South Korea’s KT allegedly infected its P2P users with malware
Sophie Atkinson
a phone with a facebook logo on it on a pastel background. a red x is on the screen, cinematic, poster
Meta unbans the most moderated word on Facebook and Instagram
Sophie Atkinson
Genshin Impact 4.8 livestream details
Genshin Impact 4.8: How to watch the live stream and what we can expect to see
Paul McNally
A high-tech, sophisticated depiction of an initiative to source new evaluations for measuring advanced model capabilities, focusing on the technology and methodologies involved.
AI safety and research company Anthropic calls for proposals to evaluate advanced models
Rachael Davies

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Hong Kong skyline with financial district buildings and cryptocurrency symbols floating above
Cryptocurrency

Hong Kong to adapt crypto regulations to evolving industry
Radek Zielinski1 hour

Hong Kong's financial regulators are prepared to adjust their approach to cryptocurrency regulation as the industry develops, according to Finance Secretary Christopher Hui. Speaking at a parliamentary session, Hui stated...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.