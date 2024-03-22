Subscribe
Home Baldur’s Gate 3: Larian not involved in DLC or sequel says CEO

Baldur’s Gate 3: Larian not involved in DLC or sequel says CEO

A Baldur's Gate 3 screenshot showing the party battling a monster with a giant eye.

Larian Studios will not be involved in any successor or DLC for Baldur’s Gate 3 according to CEO Swen Wicke.

In a conversation with GameSpot, Wicke would chat in detail about the success of the Game of the Year-winning role-playing title but would confirm that the studio’s adventures in Faerûn would be at an end, leaving the intellectual property in Wizards of the Coast’s hands.

He would say the idea of another installment in any fashion is “literally the opposite of what Larian is about. We want to do big, new things. We don’t want to rehash the thing that we’ve done already.”

Larian closes the book on Dungeons and Dragons

Wicke would tell GameSpot that the studio’s next title “is not Baldur’s Gate 4, it’s not Dungeons and Dragons (D&D).”

“Larian has been built for making big things,” Wicke would say. “Ever since we took our destiny in our own hands and left publishers behind our Meta Critic (rating) has been going up.”

He spoke about the organic creative process that Larian had with Wizards of the Coast and how early access allowed the studio to sound out what gamers thought of the content. On the new project, Wicke would say “We know the general direction and where we are going to end up.”

“We knew that when we started Baldur’s Gate, there would be a lot of passion for it,” the CEO would say when asked how he kept the momentum and focus of the team high. “It took six years, we didn’t want it to take six years, but the summation of our problems was blending immersive gameplay and cinematics…it was very complicated, so that delayed it (BG3) then we had Covid, the war in Ukraine, lots of things going wrong, so the sum of all those things added quite a lot of delay.”

“When most of the teams had finished, but not all of them we had to make a decision if we were going to delay it again, as we were competing with Starfield (for the same release slot), the team said fuck no! Excuse my language, we’re not going to go (delay release) any later.”

Wicke will probably let down gamers hoping for a quick successor built in the same engine, as he said “If we could do one (a new project) in four years, we’d be happy,” when asked what the ideal time is to spend on a new project or intellectual property.

When asked about the current gaming climate, Wicke would starkly say “I don’t have a crystal ball, there’s a lot of people losing their jobs and it is really upsetting. We’ve seen this happen before, like in 2009, which was one of our darkest days with the global financial crisis and people were making a lot of derivative work, like 500 versions of My Little Pony, where people were chasing the same thing over and over. I think we will see a lot of opportunities and new studios rise (from the mass layoff environment in the creative world).”

“Wizards of the Coast have seen massive layoffs…there is no one left from the original meeting with them, you share so much knowledge about D&D (Dungeons and Dragons). It’s sad, and I’m not judging anyone, but they are gone, but their knowledge is now out there.”

Larian’s creative fuel

Wicke would wrap the interview by talking about the mentality of Larian and how robust the studio has become due to having “fallback positions. As we have progressed and the studio has been growing, we’ve been increasing these fallback positions, so if something goes wrong I know exactly what we are going to do.”

When asked about the pitfalls that success can bring and what Wicke didn’t want Baldur’s Gate 3’s eventual successor to become he would say “You need to have fuel. We had reserve fuel with the success of Divinity Original Sin and more with the success in early access, but we would have not done that (achieved BG3) if early access wasn’t so successful… you have to have reserves.”

“That’s why when we did take on Baldur’s Gate 3 I knew we would be fine. You know if you are driving across the North Pole in your car you need a dashboard, you need to know how much fuel you have in your car or you’re going to freeze to death. You need to know what you are doing, even in something as messy as game development.”

Fans of Baldur’s Gate 3 will be disappointed, but Wicke and the Larian team have gone from strength to strength since becoming the masters of their own fate. Players will just have to be patient and trust the studio has plenty in the tank to take on their next adventure.

Image: Larian.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Brian-Damien Morgan
Features Writer

Brian-Damien Morgan is an award-winning journalist and features writer. He was lucky enough to work in the print sector for many UK newspapers before embarking on a successful career as a digital broadcaster and specialist. His work has spanned the public and private media sectors of the United Kingdom for almost two decades. Since 2007, Brian has continued to add to a long list of publications and institutions, most notably as Editor of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, winning multiple awards for his writing and digital broadcasting efforts. Brian would then go on to be integral to the Legacy 2014,…

Related News

A Baldur's Gate 3 screenshot showing the party battling a monster with a giant eye.
Baldur’s Gate 3: Larian not involved in DLC or sequel says CEO
Brian-Damien Morgan
LEGO Fortnite players can now build their own islands
Brian-Damien Morgan
PlayStation Network Down as issues reported across the board
Brian-Damien Morgan
Diablo 4: Blizzard’s updates to change the game entirely
Brian-Damien Morgan
Photo of a games room lit in pink by Nanoleaf lighting
Best games rooms – Getting the perfect gaming ambiance with Nanoleaf lights
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

What is the best generative AI chatbot? ChatGPT, Copilot, Gemini and Claude compared
AI

What is the best generative AI? ChatGPT, Copilot, Gemini and Claude compared
James Jones3 mins

The generative AI chatbot market is rapidly growing and while OpenAI’s ChatGPT might remain the most mainstream, there are many others on the market competing to be the very best...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.