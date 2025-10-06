Popular Search Terms

Arizona hits $46m in tribal gaming contributions for first quarter of financial year

The Arizona Department of Gaming has announced that the first quarter of the financial year has seen over $46 million in tribal gaming contributions.

In total, so far in the first quarter of the 2025/26 fiscal year, tribal gaming contributions to the Arizona Benefits Fund have amounted to $46,228,784. When broken down to different funds or sectors, $23,040,426 goes to the Instructional Improvement Fund and education, $11,520,213 goes to the Trauma and Emergency Services Fund, $4,160,591 to the Arizona Department of Gaming Operating Costs, $3,291,489 to the Arizona Wildlife Conservation Fund, $3,291,489 to the Tourism Fund, and $924,576 to fund Problem Gambling Education, Treatment and Prevention.

A growing fund in Arizona

When compared to the same quarter from the year before, those contributions have risen by around 5%. 88% of funds go to the Arizona Benefits Fund, before being split across the different funds listed above.

“As we close out the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2026, we are pleased to recognize another year of steady and responsible growth within Arizona’s tribal gaming industry,” said Jackie Johnson, Director of the ADG. “This sustained success is a direct testament to the strength of our coregulation and collaboration with our tribal partners. By actively working together, we ensure we achieve our mutual interests: protecting the integrity of gaming across the state, while consistently ensuring that regulated, legal gaming provides vital support for our Arizona communities.”

The remaining 12% of the income from the contributions is distributed by the tribes to the cities, towns, and counties of their choosing for a variety of programs, such as community services and public safety initiatives for local governments. Since the financial year of 2004, tribal contributions have totaled approximately $2.5 billion.

Tribal casinos are not the only gaming institutions to embed social responsibility in their financial plans, with the proposals vying for casino space in New York also including contributions to local groups and initiatives in their business plans.

Featured image: Flickr, licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Rachael Davies
Rachael Davies

