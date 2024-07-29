Apple’s AI features face delays, rumors suggest launch will be in October

Apple’s new AI features will miss the initial launch of the iPhone and iPad software overhauls and will arrive later than planned.

On Sunday (July 28), Bloomberg reported that the iPhone maker is planning to roll out Apple Intelligence to customers as part of software updates coming in October, a month later than expected.

They said people familiar with the matter say the AI features will arrive a few weeks after the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 releases which have been planned for September.

The aim is for Apple Intelligence to be available for software developers for the first time for early testing as soon as this week. This will be through iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1 betas.

It’s also believed that some of the more advanced Siri features will be absent from the delayed release, as a full rollout is now stretching into 2025.

This setback could be a minor blow for the company as they have been teasing its new features for some time now. It was at the Worldwide Developers Conference where the news was formally announced following months of circulating rumors.

The company hasn’t yet commented or responded to the claims reported by Bloomberg.

Apple AI: What is the upcoming Apple Intelligence?

Described as being a ‘personal intelligence system,’ the AI tool will be featured across Apple’s multiple platforms.

It includes new writing-related tools and allows for group threads to be shortened and summarized, along with help finding the right words when drafting messages and emails through the ‘smart reply’ feature.

Priority notifications will be implemented too, so you can choose what matters the most to you and have these appear at the top. These are then summarized, with the most important elements of a message being pulled out.

They have an image-like generator tool too, titled Genmoji. With this, people can sketch anything they like and have this turned into a related image.

Siri will have a makeover as well, with an all-new design as it becomes more integrated into the full experience. Product knowledge is set to improve, along with a greater understanding so the AI chatbot can reply with more accuracy.

Featured Image via Ideogram