Apple Watch X rumored to get several key upgrades both inside and out

Apple Watch X rumored to get several key upgrades both inside and out

Apple Watch iOS 11 and iPhone with health monitoring diagnostics
TL:DR

  • The Apple Watch X is expected to feature a larger screen and be thinner, with a design similar to previous models.
  • Two variants, codenamed N217 and N218, will offer larger digital panels, and a new chip may enhance AI compatibility.
  • New health features like a blood-pressure sensor and sleep apnea utility are possible, despite development challenges.

The Apple Watch Series 10, also known as the Apple Watch X, is expected to get both cosmetic and internal upgrades.

As Apple heads into the tenth series of its smartwatches, the Apple Watch X is thought to celebrate ten years of the devices. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, usually a reliable source for Apple rumors, wrote in his Power On newsletter that there are several specific upgrades on the way.

First up is a large screen, similar to that of the Apple Watch Ultra, but without the higher price tag. Gurman also reports that the Apple Watch Series 10 will have two variants, currently codenamed N217 and N218, and both will include options for a larger digital panel.

This is combined with rumors that the Apple Watch X will be thinner than those that came before, although the overall design will remain largely the same. You can infer that the proportions of the smartwatch may change but the general look is consistent with previous models.

Last but not least, the Series 10 is believed to be getting a new chip, setting up possibilities for Apple Intelligence and more AI compatibility. There could also be more health monitoring functionality, like a blood-pressure sensor and a sleep apnea utility, but, according to Gurman, Apple is experiencing “some serious snags” with the development of these tools.

When is the Apple Watch X coming out?

Nothing is known for sure about the Apple Watch X right now but its reveal is thought to be coming in September, alongside the next iPhone reveal. That event should clarify all the details about the Apple Watch Series 10 ahead of its release.

Since the official release of the very first Apple Watch was on April 24, 2015, Apple has until next year to actually release the next model in order for it to be a true ten-year celebration.

Featured image: Apple

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Artwork for Darkest Dungeons 2
Gaming

Darkest Dungeon 2: console release date, game modes, and more
Rachael Davies31 seconds

Darkest Dungeon 2 has been out in some shape or form since 2021, continuing the roguelike RPG franchise but it's soon coming to consoles. Developed and published by Red Hook...

