Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home iPhone users upset when new iOS resurfaces old pics they thought they deleted

iPhone users upset when new iOS resurfaces old pics they thought they deleted

tl;dr

  • iPhone users alarmed by bug causing deleted photos to reappear after iOS 17.5 update.
  • Reports surface on Reddit of old and intimate images resurfacing in recent gallery uploads.
  • Concerns arise over privacy implications and trust in Apple's data deletion processes.

iPhone users are “thoroughly freaked out” after discovering a bug that makes deleted photos reappear. Apple’s iOS 17.5 update was only released on Monday, but netizens are already reporting issues with their devices.

iPhone users report worrying photo error

“Just completed the update,” the iPhone user explained in a Reddit post. “When in conversation with my partner, I went to send a picture and saw that the latest pictures were NSFW material we’d made years ago when we were living apart,. But WTF? It was permanently deleted years ago but magically its back?”

It wasn’t just intimate images, either. With more than 500 upvotes, it soon became apparent that this was a common problem among iPhone and iPad users. “Same here,” one Redditor said in response. “I have four pics from 2010 that keep reappearing as the latest pics uploaded to iCloud. I have deleted them repeatedly.”

While a third pointed to the potential security implications this could have: “Isn’t it a really big thing? I mean, Apple is a privacy advocate, but if deleted files are not really deleted after so many years. How can we trust it?”

Of the numerous Reddit users who encountered this issue, a common theme was these photos showing up in smartphone owners’ recent gallery. But does this mean that Apple isn’t actually deleting user photos when it says it does? If so, that could be a data catastrophe, but the answer might be more simple than that.

Namely, it’s possible that these deleted photos simply didn’t sync with iCloud at the time of deletion which in turn could mean it was never deleted properly in the first place.

Still, that doesn’t explain why iPhone and iPad users are encountering photos deleted years ago. Coupled with the recent issue with iPhone alarm clocks not going off, Apple have a lot of making up to do to restore users’ faith in their products.

Featured image: Apple

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Charlotte Colombo
Freelance Journalist

Charlotte Colombo is a freelance journalist with bylines in Metro.co.uk, Radio Times, The Independent, Daily Dot, Glamour, Stylist, and VICE among others. She most recently worked as a Staff Writer for entertainment outlet The Digital Fix for two years and, prior to that, worked with Business Insider and Dexerto on their digital culture desks. She’s also appeared on BBC Radio 5 and The Guardian podcast to share her expertise on technology, influencers, and niche internet subcultures. She holds an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London and has been freelancing for three years. She has a wide range…

Related News

iPhone users upset when new iOS resurfaces old pics they thought they deleted
Charlotte Colombo
A new ROG Ally is set to launch
Asus teases new ROG Ally which could launch today complete with an OLED screen
Paul McNally
What If...An Immersive Story from Disney Plus will feature MCU characters The Watcher and Wong in a virtual reality setting
A new Marvel ‘What If…?’ experience is coming to Apple’s Vision Pro
Sam Shedden
Apple unveils iPad with AI capabilities and 'outrageously powerful' M4 chip. Apple's M4 chip, beside new iPad Pro and iPad Air
Apple unveils iPad with AI capabilities and ‘outrageously powerful’ M4 chip
Suswati Basu
A keyboard with Glorious' Sketch keycaps on it.
Glorious drops first exclusive KeyCapsule keycaps set
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Gadgets

iPhone users upset when new iOS resurfaces old pics they thought they deleted
Charlotte Colombo5 seconds

iPhone users are "thoroughly freaked out" after discovering a bug that makes deleted photos reappear. Apple's iOS 17.5 update was only released on Monday, but netizens are already reporting issues...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.