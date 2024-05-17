iPhone users upset when new iOS resurfaces old pics they thought they deleted

iPhone users are “thoroughly freaked out” after discovering a bug that makes deleted photos reappear. Apple’s iOS 17.5 update was only released on Monday, but netizens are already reporting issues with their devices.

iPhone users report worrying photo error

“Just completed the update,” the iPhone user explained in a Reddit post. “When in conversation with my partner, I went to send a picture and saw that the latest pictures were NSFW material we’d made years ago when we were living apart,. But WTF? It was permanently deleted years ago but magically its back?”

It wasn’t just intimate images, either. With more than 500 upvotes, it soon became apparent that this was a common problem among iPhone and iPad users. “Same here,” one Redditor said in response. “I have four pics from 2010 that keep reappearing as the latest pics uploaded to iCloud. I have deleted them repeatedly.”

While a third pointed to the potential security implications this could have: “Isn’t it a really big thing? I mean, Apple is a privacy advocate, but if deleted files are not really deleted after so many years. How can we trust it?”

Of the numerous Reddit users who encountered this issue, a common theme was these photos showing up in smartphone owners’ recent gallery. But does this mean that Apple isn’t actually deleting user photos when it says it does? If so, that could be a data catastrophe, but the answer might be more simple than that.

Namely, it’s possible that these deleted photos simply didn’t sync with iCloud at the time of deletion which in turn could mean it was never deleted properly in the first place.

Still, that doesn’t explain why iPhone and iPad users are encountering photos deleted years ago. Coupled with the recent issue with iPhone alarm clocks not going off, Apple have a lot of making up to do to restore users’ faith in their products.

Featured image: Apple