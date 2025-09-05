Alameda Police seize illegal slot machines and cash in ongoing investigation

The Alameda Police Department has seized various items of evidence related to an illegal gambling investigation, including slot machines and cash.

The Alameda Police Department followed up on reports of a possible illegal gambling den. After a detailed investigation, officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 600 block of Haight Avenue on September 2.

The searching officers on the scene found and seized slot machines, table games, firearms, ammunition, cash, and drug paraphernalia. The individuals located at the scene were issued citations by the Alameda Police Department, while all the gambling equipment, alleged to be there illegally, was removed from the property.

“The Alameda Police Department remains committed to addressing illegal activity that impacts the safety and quality of life of our community,” the department said in a statement shared to Facebook. “This case remains open and is being followed up by APD’s Investigations Unit.”

A video shared to Facebook as well showed the use of drones as part of the investigation, as well as shots of the machines, gambling paraphernalia, and cash that were seized as part of the operation. At the time of writing, the Alameda Police Department has not how many people were apprehended at the location, what the citations included, or how long the activity was suspected to have taken place.

Crackdown on illegal slot machines across the US

Similar seizures of slot machines and illegal gambling equipment have been seized across the US, with nearly 250 slot machines seized in Florida last month. In a drug bust in San Francisco, several illegal gambling machines were seized, thought to be part of making money for a wider criminal enterprise.

Those convicted of owning or running an illegal slot machine or gambling operation could face property seizures, steep fines, and up to five years in federal prison.

Featured image: Alameda Police Department