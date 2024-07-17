Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home California sees $1.4m boost in gambling contributions amid new bill

California sees $1.4m boost in gambling contributions amid new bill

A casino floor packed with games

The state of California has benefitted from $1.4m in gambling contributions from registered parties amid the passing of a new bill.

The coastal state has witnessed a battle between established Tribal gambling operators and the newer, digital, and immediate forms of instant gambling. Tribes have been vehemently against any form of gambling coming into the state, which fails to respect their position.

Californian Tribes at the centre of gambling bill

As we reported, FanDuel’s CEO Amy Howe stated, “If legalized wagering is going to be done in California, it is going to be done with and through the 100-plus tribes that exist in the state of California. It’s critical for us to do this together and not against one another.”

According to Gambling News, the tale of Tribal dominance in California has taken another twist with a new piece of state legislation being supported by regulators.

The twenty-year history of Californian gambling has been dominated by the Tribes that call the state home. They account for 70% of the gambling tithes paid to the lawmakers and legal entities that regulate gambling.

As we reported, there were concerns across the state that Tribes’ ability to sue cardrooms would lead to financial difficulties and possible redundancies.

California lawmakers vote on new bill

The state’s tribes account for the most significant gambling contributions, which are incredibly important to this infrastructure. However, the tribes have no formal way of addressing or flagging a breach of the state’s Gambling Control Act in a court of law.

However, other entities have been focusing on snapping up new businesses in the gambling world. In response, the Tribes of California have supported Senate Bill 549 (SB 549), allowing for injunctive relief to Tribes.

California lawmakers readily supported the new bill, which showed resolute support for resolving Tribal concerns as part of the process laid out by the Department of Justice. It was passed with 15 out of 22 votes in support, six abstentions, and one vote against.

The bill does have its detractors, like Sean McMorris, California Common Cause’s transparency, ethics, and accountability program manager. He was suspicious that the Tribe’s contributions could influence support for the new bill.

He said, “No politician is ever going to tell you that money affects their vote, but the public isn’t stupid. It’s pretty darn suspicious that most of them voted based on where they got the most money from.”

Executive director of the California Contracts Cities Association, Marcel Rodarte said, “SB 549 is a bill that will negatively harm many of our cities with cardrooms in their communities. Cardrooms are an integral part of our cities as they provide jobs.”

No matter McMorris and Rodarte’s concerns, it looks likely that Tribes will be able to take action against “licensed California card clubs and third-party proposition player services providers” to seek some kind of restitution.

Image: Pixlr.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Brian-Damien Morgan
Tech Journalist

Brian-Damien Morgan is an award-winning journalist and features writer. He was lucky enough to work in the print sector for many UK newspapers before embarking on a successful career as a digital broadcaster and specialist. His work has spanned the public and private media sectors of the United Kingdom for almost two decades. Since 2007, Brian has continued to add to a long list of publications and institutions, most notably as Editor of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, winning multiple awards for his writing and digital broadcasting efforts. Brian would then go on to be integral to the Legacy 2014,…

Related News

A casino floor packed with games
California sees $1.4m boost in gambling contributions amid new bill
Brian-Damien Morgan
AI landscape of Ohio / Ohio republicans recommend introduction of iGaming.
Ohio Republicans recommend state legalise online gambling
Graeme Hanna
Increased betting expected at Paris Summer Olympics. Olympic rings in front of the Eiffel Tower.
Increased US betting expected at Paris Summer Olympics
Suswati Basu
Blackjack Cards on Table
How to Count Cards in Blackjack – Counting Cards 101
Joe Yarnold
an empty basketball court.
Former-NBA player Jontay Porter pleads guilty to federal fraud charges
Ali Rees

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A large white 𝕏 on a black background with green digital padlocks surrounding it, 3d render
Cryptocurrency

Cardano founder pitches Elon Musk decentralized solution for X's woes
Radek Zielinski2 mins

Following a recent hacking incident on X (formerly Twitter) affecting AI developer Ben Goertzel, Cardano (ADA) creator Charles Hoskinson has suggested implementing decentralized identifiers (DIDs) to enhance the platform's security....

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.