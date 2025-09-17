Home Only 1 in 12 gambling sites legal, says German regulator

The German Sports Betting Association (DSWV) reports that just 1 in 12 gambling sites are operating legally ahead of the upcoming soccer season.

The startling statistic also comes with a warning regarding the official volume of illegal websites in operation in the European nation, compared to the legal options for bettors.

The information was released in connection with the DSWV and figures provided by the Joint Gambling Authority of the federal states (GGL).

Illegal gambling sites outweigh licensed options for German bettors

The DSWV and GGL stated that ahead of the coming UEFA Champions League campaign, there are a reported 382 illegal gambling sites currently taking bets, which is a stark contrast to the 34 licensed entities that pay tax and have to abide by the nation’s strict regulations.

Mathias Dahms, President of the DSWV, said, “In the legal sports betting market, players benefit from guaranteed player protection, reliable payouts, and tax revenue for the common good. Illegal providers in the black market, on the other hand, do not adhere to any rules, offer no security, and have a higher risk of gambling addiction.”

Interacting with illegal operators is an offense in Germany and carries a fine and a possible custodial sentence if found guilty of using illicit sites.

Dahms argues that the legal safeguards and protections in place for gamblers who register with a licensed entity are the only safe options for German gamblers.

Gamblers, the president says, “need to be particularly vigilant at this time of year so that they don’t accidentally end up with illegal providers. This is another reason why it is important that the legal providers are present with perimeter boards and TV advertising during the Champions League matches.”

German regulators publish whitelist for bettors

German regulators also maintain a digital “whitelist” of officially licensed operators, allowing bettors to verify if a site is legally permitted to operate in the nation.

These licensed operators must also show their official documentation and permits to operate on the Joint Gambling Authority of the German States platform.

The platform is also a repository for studies on social, psychological, medical, legal, and economic issues related to gambling in Germany.

They include prestigious institutions such as the University of Bochum – Institute for Gambling and Society, the University of Bremen – Gambling Research Unit, and the Central Institute of Mental Health – Behavioral Addictions Working Group, to name a few of the contributors.

