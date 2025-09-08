German gambling regulator, GGL, warns against illegal social betting

The German gambling regulator, known as Gemeinsame Glücksspielbehörde der Länder (GGL), has ‘urgently’ warned against participation in social betting.

The regulator has reminded people that social betting, which the GGL says also includes entertainment betting, are not eligible for permission under applicable German law and are therefore illegal.

It’s in recent weeks and months that the GGL has seen increasingly registered reports of social bets in regional and national media, with some people even betting on the outcome of the Ukraine war.

It’s due to the increasing public presence of this type of gambling that has led the authority to specifically warn the population and to inform them about the legal situation and dangers of illegal betting.

GGL states an increase in social betting reports has been seen in the media

According to the GGL, social betting refers to events of public or social life, like political elections, court rulings, natural disasters, social events, or other non-sporting developments.

“Such formats are particularly susceptible to manipulation, as they are often based on unclear, subjective or controllable events,” the authority says.

It’s because of the high risk of manipulation that such bets are not eligible for approval in the State Treaty on Gambling. The legislator only allows bets on defined sporting events with verifiable results and clear rules as eligible for approval.

In Germany, the online gambling providers that have been given a state permit are all visibly listed on the official whitelist. It also includes gambling offers that are not under the supervision of the GGL, but under the supervision of other German gambling authorities. This includes some lotteries and casino games.

“All gambling offers on the Internet that are not on the whitelist are illegal. Consumers must therefore find out by looking at the official whitelist whether the gambling provider in question has a state permit,” the GGL plainly states in an FAQ on its website.

Featured Image: AI-generated via Ideogram