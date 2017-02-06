Jawbone to end consumer sales, pivot to medical industry

Posted on in Connected Devices, Health

Jawbone might pivot to the medical industry as it exits the consumer market, according to people close to the company. It has already sold all its assets for the Jambox speaker business, and has heavily reduced its customer support staff.

The private company is apparently talking to several investors about a new funding round, aimed at pushing Jawbone into the medical industry. It plans to sell a hardware device with a range of services, which will be sold (or licensed) to clinicals and health providers.

See Also: Did Fitbit try to buy longstanding rival Jawbone for Christmas?

Jawbone hopes that the pivot from a low-margin consumers model to a high-margin B2B model will change the company’s fortunes.

It has been over two years since the company’s last major hardware update. In that time, its value has went from a reported $3 billion to less than $1 billion. Blackrock, a major investor, seemed to indicate that its stake in the company is worthless a few months ago.

Jawbone’s problems come from all directions: It struggled to compete with Fitbit, which undercut the company on price and stormed ahead on functionality. It failed to update its wearable devices and provide adequate updates and fixes. And the wearables industry fell into a slump after the initial excitement wore off.

Even if Jawbone succeeds in pulling the necessary cash to enter the medical industry, it does not mean they will find success. Several firms already sell wearables to professionals and Jawbone does not have a stellar record for customer service, regular updates, and wide-ranging functionality.

The company will need to prove that it has more than unique design if it wants to win over an industry that cares more about accuracy and dependency than style.

Facebook Comments

Related Posts

White House in Washington, DC. US President's Office.

White House wants the nation to get ready for AI

In an effort to drive continued innovation in a handful of key areas of technology and science, President Obama hosted the White House Frontiers Conference, a one-day conference in Pittsburgh. This conference is a joint venture between the White House, the  University of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon University. During the conference, President Obama announced a number… Read more »

Salesman in bicycle shop

Xerox beacon technology brings retail to commuters

The Shop and Ride beacon and app system, powered by Xerox, is promising to deliver personalized, hyperlocal, mobile offers to transit riders based on their preferences and travel patterns. Beacon technology placed in local bus shelters and at merchant sites communicates with the app so users are notified of existing offers in the area or at… Read more »

baby

Are baby wearables just too much?

In an age where adult fitness and health wearables, such as the Garmin Vivoactive tracker, have become the norm, new companies are introducing wearable baby monitors that connect to smartphone apps. These wearables can provide information to parents about their baby’s breathing, skin temperature, sleeping patterns and heart rate. See also: Soon-to-launch Ayda helps with… Read more »

Alphabet spells future W-E-A-R-A-B-L-E-S

Alphabet, the parent of Google, has a plethora of wearables either on the shelves or coming in the next few years, showing a big commitment towards this new category of technology. Currently, most wearables attach to the wrist, but in the future there should be a wearable for every part of the body, and for… Read more »

ReadWrite News

Connected Devices

Jawbone to end consumer sales, pivot to medical industry

Contributing Writer

Connect with ReadWrite