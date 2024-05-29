Languagesx
YouTube Playables arrives – what are the best games to play?

YuoTube Playables home screen

While the various App Stores on Apple and Google devices were once the only home of mobile gaming, video companies such as Netflix and now YouTube have been slowly getting in on the act by introducing pocket-sized gaming experiences gaming to keep you on their platforms even longer than a series of Baby Reindeer.

Gaming on Netflix has already been established offering the likes of Grand Theft Auto and Hades to subscribers but now Google is finally in on the act with the official launch of YouTube Playables. It’s a cute name but what does it bring to your pocket?

What is YouTube Playables?

At the time of launch, YouTube Playables offers more than 75 small, playable games designed to be the perfect waste of time while you are waiting for public transport or on the daily commute.

Playables are described as “a fun, interactive way to experience YouTube.” The games all track your progress and save your high scores which is neat, and there were games where we appeared to be playing against real people, but can’t confirm that. It is the internet, is anybody really real?

Best games on YouTube Playables

We will start by saying there is not much big here. A lot of the games are hyper-simplistic and didn’t hold our attention for more than a few seconds. Others, as in ones you may have heard of such as Angry Birds Showdown and Cut the Rope could definitely drag you in and keep you playing for longer.

There are plenty of puzzle games and word games, a daily crossword puzzle and Hurdle which is, well, Wordle that can tax your brain for a few minutes a day.

Here’s a quick list of some you should try:

  • Cut the Rope
  • Angry Birds Showdown
  • Hurdle
  • Bubble Star Pop
  • Endless Siege

A lot of the 75-plus games are clearly aimed at children too, so if you don’t mind handing over your device to shut them up for a bit, then this could be a good option.

Is YouTube Playables free?

It is indeed. YouTube Playables is completely free for all users, you do not need to be a Premium Subscriber to get it. The company says it may not appear for everybody yet as it is still rolling out, but we found it with no problem in the menu under the Playables tab.

Is YouTube Playables any good?

There are a lot of games here that are not worth your time but there is probably something in the initial library that will pass a few minutes here and there. There are certainly no big-hitters like Netflix is offering but everything is free.

It will be interesting to see what appears on the platform next and whether having a Premium sub might offer better quality. A lot of the games here are throwaway mobile games at best.

You can also play Playables on a desktop if the boss is in a meeting for examples. There are no downloads and you simply play them from within your browser.

In conclusion, the system is slick but it needs better, not more games.

Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s

