Yahoo Mail experiences massive outage

Yahoo has confirmed a major outage of its mail service, leaving thousands of users unable to access their accounts.

Posting on X, the web services provider said: “Some users may encounter difficulties with Yahoo Mail, specifically encountering Temporary Error 15.

“Our team is actively investigating this matter and will provide updates accordingly,” it added.

Some users may encounter difficulties with Yahoo Mail, specifically encountering Temporary Error 15. Our team is actively investigating this matter and will provide updates accordingly. — Yahoo Customer Care (@YahooCare) March 21, 2024

The outage began at around 3.15pm and is still ongoing with many saying Yahoo is down. It is said to be the second time within a month that it has experienced a technical glitch, following complaints from users about being unable to access the service on February 27.

Downdetector, which monitors issues across the globe, reported a surge in issues with Yahoo Mail in the UK and Europe. Due to a login error and server issues, email users encountered difficulties accessing their accounts. There were upwards of 1,000 reports, indicating a significant outage affecting many users.

Users took to social media platforms to complain about the service, with some claiming they were “fobbed off” by online support on X.

Just been fobbed off by both @YahooCare & @yahoomail saying my Yahoo Mail temporary error 15 is apparently responsible for EVERYBODY'S same error because its MY web browser cache that needs clearing!! And they call themselves technical experts! THERE IS A BLOODY ERROR, FIX IT NOW — flowersandchains (@LadyMuckOMRLP) March 21, 2024

Others pointed out that there have been ongoing issues with several networks, including Meta, which had experienced downtime earlier this month. One user said: “LMAO Facebook and IG yesterday now yahoo mail. How am I supposed to get my work emails.”

LMAO Facebook and IG yesterday now yahoo mail. How am I supposed to get my work emails @YahooCare — Anticz🔰👁‍🗨 (@TeeAnticz) March 21, 2024

Platforms experiencing issues

A number of services have been plagued by technical glitches. Meta experienced a downtime in March, during which users received error messages and were logged out of both the app and the desktop site, which prevented the feeds from refreshing.

According to Downdetector, there were more than 250,000 reports of outages on Facebook and 45,000 reports on Instagram.

Even mobile networks have faced issues, with subscribers reporting outages on Three and a sporadic service from the UK’s fourth-largest mobile network over the Super Bowl weekend.

Featured image: Canva