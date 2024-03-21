Subscribe
Yahoo Mail experiences massive outage
Yahoo has confirmed a major outage of its mail service, leaving thousands of users unable to access their accounts.

Posting on X, the web services provider said: “Some users may encounter difficulties with Yahoo Mail, specifically encountering Temporary Error 15.

“Our team is actively investigating this matter and will provide updates accordingly,” it added.

The outage began at around 3.15pm and is still ongoing with many saying Yahoo is down. It is said to be the second time within a month that it has experienced a technical glitch, following complaints from users about being unable to access the service on February 27.

Downdetector, which monitors issues across the globe, reported a surge in issues with Yahoo Mail in the UK and Europe. Due to a login error and server issues, email users encountered difficulties accessing their accounts. There were upwards of 1,000 reports, indicating a significant outage affecting many users.

Users took to social media platforms to complain about the service, with some claiming they were “fobbed off” by online support on X.

Others pointed out that there have been ongoing issues with several networks, including Meta, which had experienced downtime earlier this month. One user said: “LMAO Facebook and IG yesterday now yahoo mail. How am I supposed to get my work emails.”

Platforms experiencing issues

A number of services have been plagued by technical glitches. Meta experienced a downtime in March, during which users received error messages and were logged out of both the app and the desktop site, which prevented the feeds from refreshing.

According to Downdetector, there were more than 250,000 reports of outages on Facebook and 45,000 reports on Instagram.

Even mobile networks have faced issues, with subscribers reporting outages on Three and a sporadic service from the UK’s fourth-largest mobile network over the Super Bowl weekend.

Featured image: Canva

tags
Suswati Basu
Freelance journalist

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

