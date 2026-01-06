Home WSOP Circuit returns to Choctaw with $1M guaranteed main event

WSOP Circuit returns to Choctaw with $1M guaranteed main event

White banner around an image of Choctaw Casino with 'Choctaw' written in the middle of it. WSOP Circuit returns to Choctaw with $1M guaranteed main event

This year’s season of the World Series of Poker (WSOP) is officially underway, with Choctaw Casino and Resort in Durant, Oklahoma, to offer poker players 18 WSOP Circuit ring events this January.

These will take place from Wednesday, January 7, through to Monday, January 19, 2026. The $1,700 buy-in ‘No Limit Hold’em Main Event’ at Choctaw will have a $1,000,000 prize pool guarantee.

The Main Event at the historic host venue will run two Day One flights, with Flight A taking place on Friday, January 16, and Saturday, January 17, with both starting at 11AM local time.

In its announcement about the venue, WSOP states the last time the circuit made its way through to Choctaw was in October of 2025 when Matthew Higgins won his 9th WSOP Circuit ring in the Main Event. It was here that he won $218,436 and his largest career score in a WSOP-related event.

Choctaw Casino in Durant, Oklahoma, hosts WSOP event

“Along with the WSOP Circuit Main Event, several favorites amongst Circuit players at Choctaw are featured on the event schedule,” the company says.

“The $500 buy-in No-Limit Hold’em Gargantuan, which includes an impressive $100,000 prize pool guarantee, is scheduled to offer two Day One flights on Friday, January 16, starting at 10 AM and 3 PM.

“Kicking off the series on Wednesday, January 7, at 11 AM will be the first flight of the $500 No-Limit Hold’em Monster Stack, another event offering a $100,000 prize pool guarantee.”

The WSOP Circuit ring winners at this event will receive a $5,000 package to attend the WSOP Circuit Championship at their choice of either the WSOP Europe 2026 or WSOP Paradise 2026. The former will take place at King’s Casino in Prague, Czech Republic, from March 31 through to April 12, 2026. The Paradise event will be at the end of the year, at the Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas.

The $5,000 packages to either of the events will include entry, as well as free hotel accommodations.

Featured Image: Credit to Choctaw Casinos & Resorts on X

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Sophie Atkinson
Freelance Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

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