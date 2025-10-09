Popular Search Terms

WSOPE 2026 heads to Prague for first time next spring

The World Series of Poker Europe (WSOPE) has announced that its 2026 event will take place in Prague, Czech Republic, for the very first time. The festival will run from March 31 to April 12, 2026, at the Hilton Prague.

Traditionally held in the fall, the move to spring might be a strategic one, in a bid to avoid conflicts with other major poker festivals and giving players more flexibility when planning their schedules.

The Hilton Prague is already well-known among live poker players as the home of PokerStars’ EPT Prague festival. By teaming up with King’s Casino Prague, the WSOPE could be looking to build on the city’s poker reputation and established casino scene.

That said, there’s been no public announcement (as of now) of an EPT Prague for 2026. On PokerStars’ official EPT page, EPT Prague is listed as a December 2025 event, not as part of a 2026 schedule. However, the 2026 PokerStars LIVE calendar has confirmed EPT Paris for February 18 through March 1.

Meanwhile, the WSOPE series will continue its legacy of awarding poker’s most sought-after prizes and will have 15 gold bracelet events, with full details and buy-ins to be announced soon.

WSOPE 2026 ‘rebirth in Prague’

“It’s an exciting rebirth of the World Series of Poker Europe in Prague,” said Ty Stewart, Chief Executive Officer of WSOP.

“We have a big ambition to elevate this festival to one of the very best in the world and look forward to welcoming players to a great poker city next April.”

Since its start in 2007, the WSOPE has been a celebration of poker excellence across Europe, with past host cities including London, Cannes, Paris, Berlin, and Rozvadov. Its main event champions list includes Annette Obrestad, John Juanda, Elio Fox, Phil Hellmuth, Adrian Mateos, Kevin MacPhee, and Jack Sinclair.

The 2026 series will also introduce the WSOP+ app, a brand-new digital platform built to enhance the player experience.

Players can qualify for the 2026 World Series of Poker Europe exclusively through GGPoker, known as the World’s Biggest Poker Room. WSOP Express satellite tournaments are already available.

Featured image: Canva

