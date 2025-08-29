Home World Poker Tour signs a multi-year deal with Genco

World Poker Tour signs a multi-year deal with Genco

The World Poker Tour (WPT) put pen to paper on a multi-year manufacturing and distribution deal with Genco International (Genco).

This brings together one of the biggest names in North American poker and a central logistics and distribution arm, Kroeger Marketing, a subsidiary of Genco, to introduce new poker products to fans across the region.

WPT and Genco team up for poker product deal

The deal aims to combine the established branding of the WPT, which is synonymous with poker across North America, and the publishing power of Genco’s product development from licensed contracts.

Vice President of WPT Studios, Loc Sondheim, celebrated the deal, saying, “This collaboration brings the WPT experience into people’s home games, giving players the tools to elevate their games and feel like a real poker pro, sharing in the excitement of tournament play.”

The partnership deal will allow Genco the rights to “design, manufacture, and distribute a full time line of WPT-branded products, including poker sets, casino-grade chips, cards, shufflers, chutes, home game accessories, and table covers.”

Ranging from $4.99 to $149.99, the initial products will be available in the latter half of 2025 at major retail chains, online marketplaces, and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Rubin Beige, Co-CEO of Genco International LLC said of the deal, “WPT has earned global credibility in the poker world, and now all players can have access to the same quality products and experiences as seen on TV, in their homes.”

According to the release from WPT, both parties were brought together by All American Licensing and Management Group, run by Timothy and Don Rothwell.

Timothy Rothwell is a former President of Marvel Entertainment’s WW Consumer Products division and Senior Vice President of Consumer Products Division at Universal Studios. His brother, Don, who is a co-founder, is a former Managing Director of Licensing Business Development and Retail at NASCAR.

Genco snaps up failing Kroeger

Genco snapped up Kroeger Inc. as part of a wider deal when the former toy and gaming giant was following a formal insolvency proceeding and subsequent bankruptcy. Genco stepped in and acquired the company, which, at the time of filing, had $7.3 million in liabilities, including approximately $1.1 million owed to the secured lender, Pathward National Association.

Grant Chapman was installed as the newly minted Chief Operating Officer after the buyout, saying, “This acquisition marks a new era for Kroeger. We’ve stabilized the foundation and are now looking forward to expanding our portfolio, enhancing our technology stack, and bringing innovation to every level of our supply chain.”

Teaming with WPT is just the business that Genco would be looking to benefit from after the costly buyout of the failing toy company.

Featured image: WPT

