Who is The Vault in AC Valhalla? Closing the Vault quest choice explained

In the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Closing the Vault quest there comes a time when you need to figure out who The Vault is.

Now, contrary to other areas of the game, it is quite difficult to determine who The Vault is since you’re given very limited information, and you would have had to give your utmost attention to a lot of dialogue.

To make things that bit easier, we know who The Vault is in AC Valhalla, and we’ll provide you the goods if you read on.

Who is The Vault in AC Valhalla?

You’ve given four choices as to who The Vault is – Audun, Faravid, Hjorr, or Ricsige – but the person you’ll need to pick is Audun.

As previously stated, it’s incredibly difficult to know why Audun is The Vault unless you do some deep diving. First, you would have had to read some texts in the Jorvik archives as well as speaking to all of the characters at the party where you’re making your choice.

This is because by doing this, you’ll find out that the wine at said party is poisoned. While each of the characters that you can speak to doesn’t drink the wine, raising suspicions of every one of them, it is Audun who is the one that has ordered the wine for the feast thus poisoning it.

If you do accuse Audun of being The Vault, it doesn’t technically do anything other than you being right, since those who drink the wine die anyway. But, at least you know you’re the Sherlock Holmes of the feast.

You will inevitably be able to give the hammer of justice to Audun later down the line so don’t worry, his time will come.

And that’s all there is to it for figuring out who is The Vault. If you’re having trouble with other quest choices in the game such as if you should tell Halfdan about Faravid planning an attack, we have a guide for that also!