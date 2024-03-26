Subscribe
WhatsApp update: New upgrades to photos and videos

Android phone showing the load up screen of WhatsApp, with white background and green phone logo

WhatsApp is upping its game and focusing on its media sharing capabilities within the app, as updates are being tested for users.

The first to be improved is shared images which have notoriously seen a reduction in quality when sent to another user.

On Monday (Mar. 25) WhatsApp news site WABetaInfo found a new update that is being rolled out through the Google Play Beta Program which addresses this issue.

The feature focuses solely on media upload quality, with users soon able to have the option of choosing a higher grade of quality when sending over photos. This is available to some beta testers but will be accessible to more users over the coming days as part of version 2.24.7.17.

The Meta-owned company isn’t just leaving the multimedia upgrades there, as they’ve been turning its attention to videos too.

The latest iOS version that can be downloaded on the App Store is complete with a feature that has been under testing for some months now. Similar to video streaming platforms like Netflix and YouTube, you can now forward and rewind videos.

Double tapping on the right or left-hand side of the screen will move the video forward or backwards by 10 seconds.

The messaging company is reportedly working on other features too including filtering group chats, and sharing status updates and favorites.

WhatsApp developing AI features

With Meta as its parent company, it’s no surprise that the app is developing artificial intelligence (AI) features. Ask Meta AI is reportedly under development as part of version 2.24.7.14.

This would allow users to enter queries into the search bar, with WhatsApp enhancing the process by suggesting some prompts along the way.

When the command or question is submitted, Meta AI will answer and initiate a conversation. This should help people with common searches and obtain information quicker than having to exit the app and visit a browsing tool.

This hasn’t yet been tested, so will need to go through a beta testing program before it’s available to everyone. There isn’t a known date for this announcement or launch.

Featured image: Photo by Mourizal Zativa on Unsplash

Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson

