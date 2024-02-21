WhatsApp rolls out new text formatting features for enhanced messaging

WhatsApp has introduced four new text formatting options, enhancing the way users can communicate and organize their messages. Starting today, WhatsApp users across Android, iOS and web platforms, including those utilizing the app’s Channels feature, can access bulleted and numbered lists, block quotes, and inline code formats. These additions complement the existing text formatting capabilities such as bold, italic, strikethrough, and monospace.

Enhanced messaging on WhatsApp with new formatting options

The introduction of these formatting options is aimed at improving readability and information organization within messages. For instance, users can now create bulleted lists to itemize information like shopping lists or agenda points, making it easier to digest large blocks of text. To create a bulleted list, users simply need to start their message with a “-” symbol followed by a space.

For content that requires a specific order, such as step-by-step instructions, the numbered list format is ideal. Users can initiate this format by typing one or two digits, followed by a period and a space, like “1. ” or “2. “. This feature is particularly useful for recipes, workflows, or any instructions that benefit from a clear sequence.

Block quotes have also been introduced to help users highlight significant portions of text within longer messages. By typing the “>” symbol followed by a space before the text, users can set apart quotes or important information, making it stand out for emphasis.

Lastly, the inline code format caters not only to coders who wish to share snippets of code but also to users looking to highlight specific pieces of text within their messages. This format can be activated by enclosing the text with the “`” symbol on both sides.

These new formatting options have been long-awaited by WhatsApp users seeking more sophisticated ways to structure and emphasize their messages. With the addition of bulleted and numbered lists, block quotes, and inline code, WhatsApp expands its functionality to support a wider range of messaging needs. These updates enhance clarity and organization in communication for personal, professional, and coding purposes.