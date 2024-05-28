Languagesx
What is Honkai Star Rail’s ‘Legend of the Galactic Baseballer Test Version’ Event? – Everything we know so far

Honkai Star Rail event

A new event is coming to Honkai Star Rail this week, and it seems a little stranger than normal. Get ready for two weeks’ worth of game-testing and reward-winning in the ever-popular gacha game from HoYoverse.

Anyway, what is the HSR ‘Legend of the Galactic Baseballer Test Version’ Event? When can we take part and, well, what on earth is it? Let’s find out, shall we?

Honkai Star Rail’s ‘Legend of the Galactic Baseballer Test Version’ Event

The event description doesn’t really clear much up for us to be honest, “The cosmos is full of danger and adventure. One day, a teeny hero left their home world to conquer the stars…”

Giovanni has invited you to test a game based on you. Defeat enemies from across the universe, synthesize the most powerful weapons in the cosmos, and ascend to the pinnacle of being the “Galactic Baseballer”

Honkai Star Rail is a mad game at the best of times, but it looks like somebody has accidentally eaten some funny mushrooms here.

The premise of you being an in-game game tester is an interesting one, but as ever there are lots of rewards to be won while playing through this series of mini-games. If you are a keen Jonkai player it looks as though this event will definitely be worth a look.

When is the Legend of the Galactic Baseballer Test Version Event?

The event will run in Honkai Star Rail from May 29th to June 17th, To access the event you will need to complete the Penacony – Tales from the Golden Age Trailblaze Mission.

The event starts on the same day as the new banners, Boothill and Fu Zuan arrive. Boothill is, of course, one of the new characters to arrive in HSR.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

