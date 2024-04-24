Languagesx
Honkai: Star Rail 2.3 – everything we know so far, release date and new character

Honkai: Star Rail 2.3 – everything we know so far, release date and new character

A screenshot of Firefly from Honkai: Star Rail

While we are some way off Honkai: Star Rail’s 2.3 update right now, some details are beginning to emerge about what we can expect in the HoYoverse at some point in the middle of this year.

Honkai: Star Rail continues to compete with the mighty Genshin Impact, which is going into its version 4.6 imminently, as a gacha game stablemate with another license to print money.

Honkai Star Rail however continues to try and forge its own path away from its older sibling and for a brief period at the end of last year actually toppled it from the number one spot.

With both games going strong there is no sign of updates (and indeed leaks) drying up in the near future, so let’s have a look at what we can expect from HSR when it hits its 2.3 birthday.

When is Honkai: Star Rail 2.3 released?

At this stage, we are looking t a data around June. The 2.2 update will be with us shortly so that will give a run time of a couple of months. As soon as the 2.2 version releases on Friday we expect the leaks and news for 2.3 to ramp up considerably.

What do we know about Honkai: Star Rail 2.3?

Even at this early stage, some details are emerging. We know we will be getting a new character, Firefly, who will be a new five-star character. Firefly has already been part of the game as an NPC but will become playable in the 2.3 update.

A post from the official HSR X account titled “Extraterrestrial Satellite Communication” gave us some new info on the character who will be voiced in English by Analesa Fisher and Adin Rudd.

The post has already received nearly eight million views – an indicator of how popular the game is.

Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

