Honkai: Star Rail 2.3 – everything we know so far, release date and new character

While we are some way off Honkai: Star Rail’s 2.3 update right now, some details are beginning to emerge about what we can expect in the HoYoverse at some point in the middle of this year.

Honkai: Star Rail continues to compete with the mighty Genshin Impact, which is going into its version 4.6 imminently, as a gacha game stablemate with another license to print money.

Honkai Star Rail however continues to try and forge its own path away from its older sibling and for a brief period at the end of last year actually toppled it from the number one spot.

With both games going strong there is no sign of updates (and indeed leaks) drying up in the near future, so let’s have a look at what we can expect from HSR when it hits its 2.3 birthday.

When is Honkai: Star Rail 2.3 released?

At this stage, we are looking t a data around June. The 2.2 update will be with us shortly so that will give a run time of a couple of months. As soon as the 2.2 version releases on Friday we expect the leaks and news for 2.3 to ramp up considerably.

What do we know about Honkai: Star Rail 2.3?

"Extraterrestrial Satellite Communication" Firefly "Fireflies are such magical creatures, aren't they? They may throw themselves at a flame or suddenly grow old, but every night before that, they will shine brighter than the stars." A member of the Stellaron Hunters and a young… pic.twitter.com/9zFpsZp7l0 — Honkai: Star Rail (@honkaistarrail) April 23, 2024

Even at this early stage, some details are emerging. We know we will be getting a new character, Firefly, who will be a new five-star character. Firefly has already been part of the game as an NPC but will become playable in the 2.3 update.

A post from the official HSR X account titled “Extraterrestrial Satellite Communication” gave us some new info on the character who will be voiced in English by Analesa Fisher and Adin Rudd.

The post has already received nearly eight million views – an indicator of how popular the game is.