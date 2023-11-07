WeWork’s fall from grace: A lesson in investment overreach

The dramatic descent of WeWork into bankruptcy stands as a stark lesson in the perils of overzealous investing, particularly under the stewardship of Masayoshi Son, the founder of SoftBank. According to a recent Bloomberg report, this event not only signifies a substantial financial blow but also casts a long shadow over Son’s reputation as a once-celebrated visionary investor.

The high cost of investment hubris

WeWork’s failed IPO revealed its shaky finances and internal issues, leading to a sharp drop in valuation from $47 billion. SoftBank faced a loss of $11.5 billion in equity and $2.2 billion in debt. Son’s Vision Fund also reported a record $32 billion loss, challenging his investment approach.

The vision fund’s uncertain future

Son’s instinct-driven investment style has faced criticism for inflating startup values and ignoring warning signs. The Vision Fund, backed by Middle Eastern wealth funds, sought to create unicorns but contributed to a valuation bubble. Now, SoftBank is being more cautious, emphasizing due diligence. Yet, questions remain about Son’s ability to change his investment style, given his control over SoftBank.

WeWork’s collapse highlights the dangers of aggressive investing and is a warning for venture capitalists. The industry watches to see if Son can adjust his methods to avoid future issues.