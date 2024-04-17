Languagesx
Logitech offers mouse and keyboard users free ChatGPT upgrade

Logitech offers mouse and keyboard users free ChatGPT upgrade

A robotic hand with silver metallic fingers holds a black computer mouse on a red background. Text at the top of the image reads from left to right: "Recipes Instructions 0". Below that is a text box with the following options, top to bottom: "Rephrase", "Summarize", "Reply", "Create Email", "Brainstorm".
Some existing Logitech mouse users will be able to access the AI function
TL:DR

  • Logitech introduces free AI upgrade with ChatGPT.
  • AI Prompt Builder accessible via Logitech software.
  • Compatible with select Logitech mice and keyboards.

Logitech mouse and keyboard users are reportedly receiving a free AI upgrade that will incorporate ChatGPT.

The Logi AI Prompt Builder will launch a software window that helps users access the chatbot’s assistance without interrupting their workflow. At the press of a button, users can rephrase or summarize blocks of text and receive suggested queries based on the text they have selected, according to predefined recipes of common queries.

If a user’s current Logitech mouse is not recognized by the system, at least one new model will soon feature an AI button that is expected to become universal. The AI edition of the M750 mouse, which has a teal-colored key, will provide instant access to the new feature.

This edition will be exclusively available in the US and UK, retailing for $49.99 and £54.99 respectively. Although the special edition AI mouse is not mandatory, a Logitech device is essential, as the prompt builder is included in the company’s Logi Options+ software bundle.

Currently, the Logi AI Prompt Builder is compatible only with ChatGPT and supports only English at its launch. However, Logitech has announced plans to integrate it with other chatbots in the future.

Essentially, it offers a streamlined interface for using ChatGPT-3.5, and for those with a Pro account from OpenAI, it supports ChatGPT-4. This is similar to the many other AI systems that are becoming integrated into every aspect of modern PCs, but it is notably unobtrusive.

“New Logi AI Prompt Builder is a shortcut to AI fluency for anyone with a Logitech mouse or keyboard compatible with Logi Options+ software who wants easily to access AI’s limitless potential,” said Delphine Donné, general manager of the Personal Workspace business at Logitech.

How to access Logi AI Prompt Builder

According to the press statement, users can access the Logi AI Prompt Builder for free starting today (April 17), provided they are using a Logitech keyboard or mouse that is supported by the English version of the Logi + Options app. This compatibility includes some of the company’s most popular lines, such as the Logitech MX, Ergo, Signature, and Studio Series.

The new Logitech Signature AI Edition Mouse is said to have a dedicated AI prompt button that serves as a shortcut to Logi AI Prompt Builder. The Logi AI Prompt Builder software window can be accessed for free by Windows and Mac users via the Logi Options+ app.

Featured image: Canva / Logitech

Suswati Basu
Tech journalist

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

