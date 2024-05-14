Languagesx
EA revealed how much Apex Legends has made and…it's a lot

EA revealed how much Apex Legends has made and…it’s a lot

A green splash screen for Apex Legends shows a character with green hair grinning menacingly. To the left the Apex Legends logo takes up half the screen.

Apex Legends, the free-to-play game released by Electronic Arts (EA) and Respawn Entertainment in 2019 has earned the company an eye-watering $3.4 billion since its launch.

The battle royale live service game has proved itself to be not only a highly successful free-to-play game but one of the most successful games of all time, despite launching to minimal interest.

However, the free-to-play model, paired with fast-paced, well-regarded game play, tactical depth, and frequent updates (the game is currently in its 21st season) quickly saw its popularity booming.

The figure, which was released in EA’s Q4 2024 earnings call, represents the game’s ‘net bookings’, which account for deductions and fees, meaning that the game’s actual revenue is higher than $3.4 billion.

The CEO of EA, Andrew Wilson, said in the call “Since its surprise, smash-hit release in 2019, the HD title of Apex Legends has surpassed $3.4 billion in lifetime net bookings.”

It is clear that EA remains committed to the game, with Wilson stating that they will continue “broadening the audience by building upon the epic characters of this world that go beyond the current Battle Royale.”

What has made Apex Legends so successful?

Part of the game’s success can be attributed to EA and Respawn’s dedication to incorporating player feedback into ongoing plans for the game. “We concluded the year with significant alterations to the mechanics of our popular Ranked Mode,” continued Wilson. “We actively engaged with the community, increased transparency, and carefully addressed their feedback, resulting in significant improvements in player sentiment scores globally.”

Wilson also touched on the improvements being made to make the game more welcoming to new players, a key factor in maintaining and growing a live service game. Simplified modes like Three Strikes and Straight Shot are integral to new player acquisition.

Apex Legends can be called a true free-to-play game. There are no pay-to-win elements, and the only monetization in the game is cosmetics. This makes the $3.4 billion figure even more staggering.

The reinforcement of EA and Respawn’s commitment to Apex Legends will be welcome in the community after a serious hacking incident recently led to the postponement of a major tournament and an increase in security measures. However, there are certainly gamers out there who would have preferred a Star Wars first-person shooter instead of more Apex content.

Ali Rees
Tech journalist

