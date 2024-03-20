Apex Legends hack: Respawn ramps up security after tournament breach

The alarming hack that forced the postponement of a major Apex Legends eSports tournament at the weekend has sent repercussions around multi-player gaming with players wondering just how safe they are from being compromised.

After hackers took over professional players’ games while they were mid-game and streaming, leaving them helpless the wider Apex community backed away from the game, with many uninstalling it all together until the issue is resolved.

The brazen hack was captured all over Twitch and YouTube, and while no group has claimed responsibility, developers at Respawn have now reacted with the first official information on what they are doing to prevent a similar occurrence from happening again.

A post on the official PlayApex X account said:

“On Sunday, a few professional Apex Legends player accounts were hacked during an ALGS event. Game and player security are our highest priorities, which is why we paused the competition to address the issue immediately.

Our teams have deployed the first of a layered series of updates to protect the Apex Legends player community and create a secure experience for everyone, Thank you for your patience.”

No other details were released which has left some players irritated about the lack of information as to what actually happened a few of which are below.

“Be more transparent and go into details on what the issue was. The players deserve to know.”

“Can we be more specific on how and what exactly happened? Thank you for coming out with this but I think we deserve a lil more!”

“No comment on how a person can give you thousands of packs and open them as well. Of course, let’s not talk about the fact that AI bots can be spawned in 30+ at a time and track a single member of the server. Do you have control of your product, yes or no? Is it actually safe?”

The last point question, “Is it actually safe”, is one that is resonating throughout the entire Apex community at the moment and the events have undoubtedly damaged trust. How Respawn reacts over the coming days will be paramount to how easy it will be to regain that lost trust in one of the world’s most popular shooters