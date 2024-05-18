Languagesx
Zenni Optical launches stylish colorful blue light protection for gamers with Blokz+ Tints range

Zenni Optical launches stylish colorful blue light protection for gamers with Blokz+ Tints range

A blonde model sports a pair of Bloks+ Tints from Zenni.

The world’s leading online eyewear retailer has launched a range of blue light glasses with gamers and the screen-obsessed in mind.

The Blokz+ Tintz range is aimed at content creators who need to look good on their platforms, as well as students, gamers, working progressions, and basically anybody who spends their days stuck in front of screens.

According to Zenni the new Blokz+ Tints provide advanced protection against the harmful effects of blue light compared to standard lenses. They are specifically designed to target blue light up to 455 nm, where the majority of harmful blue light emitted by digital devices peaks, Blokz+ Tints block up to 92% of blue light energy in the HEV 2 range (400-455 nm).

“We understand that individuals spend extended periods in front of screens, which is why we engineered these lenses with their needs in mind. Blokz+ Tints lenses are our solution for safeguarding against the harmful effects of blue light emitted by digital screens.,” shared David Ting, General Manager and Chief Technology Officer at Zenni Optical.

“At Zenni, we pride ourselves on innovation, and our Blokz+ Tints go above and beyond. They block more blue light than the leading competitor, ensuring our customers have the best protection possible. But what sets us apart even further is our commitment to personalization. While others offer only standard yellow lenses, we provide a spectrum of vibrant colors, allowing our customers to express their style while safeguarding their eyes.”

Zenni sent us a selection of Bloks+Tints to take a look at and we can vouch for the fact that the tints definitely seem to help with eye strain caused by a long day of gaming. They also come in a large range of colors, frames, and styles so you will have no problems finding something you like that may just elevate those Insta photos to the next level

Blokz+ Tints are available at the Zenni website and can be purchased either as non-prescription, single vision, or progressive lens options.

What is blue light?

Blue light is a portion of the visible light spectrum that has a relatively short wavelength and high energy. It is emitted by the sun, as well as by artificial light sources such as LED lights, fluorescent lights, and digital screens like those on smartphones, computers, and tablets.

It is believed excessive exposure to artificial blue light, particularly from digital screens, can have negative consequences for sleep, eye health, and overall well-being. Taking steps to reduce blue light exposure, such as using blue light filtering glasses, can help mitigate these risks.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020.

A glamour shot of the Vault Tec 33 glasses from Gunnar and Amazon
Prep yourself for impending doom with the Fallout Vault 33 eye-protection glasses
Paul McNally

