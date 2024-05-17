College football is back with a glorious gameplay trailer from EA Sports

EA Sports released its first gameplay trailer for College Football 25 — the rebirth of the much beloved NCAA Football series — and I gotta say, it is rad. The visuals and the nods to so many different universities and their traditions should fire up just about any sports fan regardless of their school or allegiance.

Yes, there are the big-timers like three-time national champion Clemson rubbing Howard’s Rock at Clemson’s Memorial Stadium, and storied Notre Dame’s players tapping the “Play Like a Champion Today” sign. But there’s also Appalachian State, Wake Forest’s Demon Deacon aboard his motorcycle, Wyoming taking the field in the cold Rocky Mountain snow, and even Army — yes, the Hoodlums on the Hudson, at Michie Stadium.

It’s all pure fan service. With all 134 schools of major college football appearing, EA Sports is making it clear there will be something for everyone in the game. Just that one-second glimpse of Kyle Field’s mezzanine is gonna get every Texas Aggie jumping out of their drill hats ready to fight.

What’s in EA Sports College Football 25?

A news release accompanying the trailer said fans will see homefield advantage manifest in-game as a specific challenge to exploit or confront. Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit of ESPN provide the commentary booth audio over four main modes of play: Road to Glory (single-player career) College Football Ultimate Team, Road to the College Football Playoff (a leaderboard-style multiplayer mode) and, of course, Dynasty, the multi-season mode where everyone builds a national champion with their beloved alma mater, or an-out-of-nowhere doghouse.

College Football 25 launches July 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, 11 years after the cancellation of the old NCAA Football franchise, which ended in a series of lawsuits after former college players challenged the use of their likeness in video games without permission.

The new game goes forward with their permission (and therefore compensation) under new rules the National Collegiate Athletic Association has adopted allowing players to benefit from their name, image, and likeness while enrolled and playing an otherwise, ostensibly, amateur sport.