Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home College football is back with a glorious gameplay trailer from EA Sports

College football is back with a glorious gameplay trailer from EA Sports

EA Sports released its first gameplay trailer for College Football 25 — the rebirth of the much beloved NCAA Football series — and I gotta say, it is rad. The visuals and the nods to so many different universities and their traditions should fire up just about any sports fan regardless of their school or allegiance.

Yes, there are the big-timers like three-time national champion Clemson rubbing Howard’s Rock at Clemson’s Memorial Stadium, and storied Notre Dame’s players tapping the “Play Like a Champion Today” sign. But there’s also Appalachian State, Wake Forest’s Demon Deacon aboard his motorcycle, Wyoming taking the field in the cold Rocky Mountain snow, and even Army — yes, the Hoodlums on the Hudson, at Michie Stadium.

It’s all pure fan service. With all 134 schools of major college football appearing, EA Sports is making it clear there will be something for everyone in the game. Just that one-second glimpse of Kyle Field’s mezzanine is gonna get every Texas Aggie jumping out of their drill hats ready to fight.

What’s in EA Sports College Football 25?

A news release accompanying the trailer said fans will see homefield advantage manifest in-game as a specific challenge to exploit or confront. Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit of ESPN provide the commentary booth audio over four main modes of play: Road to Glory (single-player career) College Football Ultimate Team, Road to the College Football Playoff (a leaderboard-style multiplayer mode) and, of course, Dynasty, the multi-season mode where everyone builds a national champion with their beloved alma mater, or an-out-of-nowhere doghouse.

College Football 25 launches July 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, 11 years after the cancellation of the old NCAA Football franchise, which ended in a series of lawsuits after former college players challenged the use of their likeness in video games without permission.

The new game goes forward with their permission (and therefore compensation) under new rules the National Collegiate Athletic Association has adopted allowing players to benefit from their name, image, and likeness while enrolled and playing an otherwise, ostensibly, amateur sport.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Owen Good
Gaming Editor (US)

Owen Good is a 15-year veteran of video games writing, also covering pop culture and entertainment subjects for the likes of Kotaku and Polygon. He is a Gaming Editor for ReadWrite working from his home in North Carolina, the United States, joining this publication in April, 2024. Good is a 1995 graduate of North Carolina State University and a 2000 graduate of The Graduate School of Journalism, Columbia University, in New York. A second-generation newspaperman, Good's career before covering video games included daily newspaper stints in North Carolina; in upstate New York; in Washington, D.C., with the Associated Press; and…

Related News

dummy-image.jpg
College football is back with a glorious gameplay trailer from EA Sports
Owen Good
Velma and Shaggy from Scooby Doo stand at left as Batman appears in a combative crouch in Warner Bros.' games weird platform-fighter MultiVersus
MultiVersus relaunch will include PvE mode so players can hone their skills
Owen Good
Half of PlayStation gamers haven’t transitioned to PS5, according to sales numbers
Charlotte Colombo
A screenshot which has been leaked for the game Deadlock. It is an explainer of how transport works in the game, with players being able to use rails to move down 4 different lanes.
New leaked images shed light on Deadlock, an upcoming Valve hero shooter
Ali Rees
Logo art for Tales of the Shire. In the background is a meadow with a winding path leading to a Hobbit hole. The sky is blue with some white fluffy clouds and the grass is green. The Tales of the Shire logo is emblazoned across the middle of the image.
Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Rings Game: Everything we know so far
Ali Rees

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

5g technology
Gaming

College football is back with a glorious gameplay trailer from EA Sports
Owen Good4 seconds

EA Sports released its first gameplay trailer for College Football 25 — the rebirth of the much beloved NCAA Football series — and I gotta say, it is rad. The...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.