“We all know this is a $30-$40 game” – Ubisoft struggles with Skull & Bones player count

Skull and Bones is a decent game but it’s just not a AAAA game like it was described by company executives trying to justify the $70 price tag recently. That quote, alongside the “get used to the fact you don’t own your games anymore” howler shows an underlying lack of respect for the level of knowledge of gamers these days.

Also, don’t just start adding As to the triple-A standard of a big game, especially if what you are describing is; leaning towards the shallow side of content in the first place. The gaming world waited years and years for Skull and Bones to come out and now it sort of feels like somebody said, “Right enough is enough, we have to launch this game at some point.”

What next? Star Citizen on Game Pass in the morning?

Despite being a solid pirate romp, it has several of the best bits missing from Black Flag it seems players agree with the player count, according to a report by Insider Gaming totaling around 850k, including those playing with a free eight-hour trial. Palworld just announced it’s passed 25 million today, and triple-A that is not.

The average player time is three to four hours a day, which is good but will need to be maintained for the game not to suddenly find itself dead in the water with no community. But at $70 you have to really like that free trial to stick around.

Insider Gaming reports that one employee who worked on the project scathingly said, “I think we all know this is a $30-$40 game at best, but it’s not in our control to determine those things.”

If the game did indeed cost $200 million dollars to finish, with those numbers it would seem a long way from making that back, even at its high RRP. The wait goes on for the perfect pirate game.