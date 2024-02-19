Warframe makes mobile debut a decade after release

Warframe, the popular multiplayer shooter, makes its bullet-time debut on iOS starting February 20.

Publisher Digital Extremes made the announcement on the game’s site, which spans a decade of existing content for the free-to-play action title.

The series has seen a leapfrog from different platforms and devices from its early Windows PC days in 2013 to make the jump to Generation 9 consoles from 2020 to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series x|s, and the Nintendo Switch.

The launch video accompanying the wall-running, power-sliding release prompts players to “live your story. Wherever you play.”

Cross-platform and cross-save

Digital Extremes announced that the new mobile version will feature cross-platform play, meaning you can use your device profile to play on the go.

Alongside this announcement, gamers can now cross-save on the move, which makes continuing your journey through the Origin System all the more appealing for hardcore Wargame players.

As a part of the game’s iOS launch there will be a week of rewards for players participating, with the publisher saying that users can login “to claim your free Day 1 Login Rewards: a 3 Day Affinity Booster and a Bombyx Syandana.”

An exclusive Starter pack is on offer for new players, including “the powerful Aeolak Primary Weapon plus a Max Rank Serration Mod and more.”

What about Warframe on mobile?

There has been limited information about an Android release for users who don’t own an Apple device.

The site page displays a holding line that asks those interested to “opt-in with your Warframe account and device information, and you could be selected to join the upcoming Android Closed Beta. We will be sending invites to the email address on your account, so please make sure it’s up to date!”

In other mobile gaming news, NBA Infinite launched to coincide with NBA All-Star Weekend, with over 4 million players pre-registered to take to the court.

The PvP game allows players to take on 3v3, 1v1, and 5v5 duels across both Android and iOS.

Tencent’s Elden Ring was also rumored to be in development for a mobile version of the game, which would be free-to-play and feature the ever-present staple of recent portable device launches its in-app purchasing.

According to Reuters a number of developers have been set the task of possibly bringing the franchise to android and Apple devices.

Image credit: Warframe Press