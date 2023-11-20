Valve avoids supply pitfalls with Steam Deck OLED launch

On Oct 12, 2022, Valve launched an updated version of its popular handheld gaming PC, the Steam Deck, with an improved OLED screen, longer battery life, and other enhancements over the original.

According to a recent PC Gamer report, many were worried that Valve would face similar inventory shortages with the OLED model as it did when the original Steam Deck launched in February 2022. However, Valve seems to have prepared adequately for the OLED launch day this time around.

When the original Steam Deck became available for preorder, stock sold out within hours. New orders were placed on an extensive reservation list, with customers waiting months to receive their devices. Valve underestimated the demand, resulting in frustrating delays for eager customers.

Fortunately, that has not been the case with the Steam Deck OLED. The estimated delivery dates for the new $549 and $649 models still show only a 3-5 business day wait. The availability suggests Valve stockpiled units ahead of launch to meet demand. The cheaper $399 original Steam Deck is still readily available for fast delivery.

Valve spokesperson Jay Shaw said the company hoped to avoid the previous supply issues. “We’re confidently hoping that everything holds up well and people aren’t slipping into reservations for months and months out,” Shaw told the media earlier this month.

That preparation seems to have paid off on launch day. Apart from minor hiccups with payment processing and an OLED delay in Taiwan, most buyers have reported a smooth purchasing experience with quick delivery estimates.

Valve still advises they are not ready to announce a full sequel to the Steam Deck yet. For now, the OLED model provides the best Steam Deck experience available with its gorgeous display and refined design.

Photo by Rafael Guajardo.