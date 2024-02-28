Valorant leaks suggest new Scottish Agent inbound

Riot Games’ Valorant is set to announce a new Agent and more leaks have given us a better idea of who they might be. The current act for the first-person shooter is about to come to a close on March 4, with Episode 8 Act 2 to launch on March 8, 2024, and many fans are anticipating a new character codenamed “Smokedancer”.

Valorant goes to Scotland?

The Valorant gaming community has been awash with rumours and they have been quick to sus out as much as possible from the small breadcrumbs left by the developers at Riot.

Audio voicemail voice lines that have been downloaded from the game from community contributor Shiik point to the new Valorant character hailing from Scotland:

The audio notes describe fan favourite character Brimstone being in Scotland’s capital of Edinburgh according to the game’s Moroccan information broker Cypher. He says in the lines “They’ve (Omen) found someone you’d like to meet. I’ve always wanted to go to Scotland.”

Fade, the bounty hunter talks about having nightmarish visions of a person saying “I see someone I have never seen before, bright lights starting around a dim room, silenced gunfire…and hundreds of butterflies.”

This news would surely point to the card that was teased from Episode 8 Act 1 of the game. Well-known community leaker Valorleaks would post to X about this card and a well-received rumour post from Incorrect Valorant Quotes would also highlight the details discovered so far:

New Agent Teaser | #VALORANT Agent seems to be a Controller pic.twitter.com/qOql50O4IN — Mike | Valorant Leaks & News (@ValorLeaks) December 26, 2023

#VALORANTLore so.. we are supposed to get the new agent next week, right?.. and all we know is that > They are from Scotland

> silenced gunfire

> 100s of Butterflies

> Supposedly a controller (?)

> BP teaser card wow… that's it?.. pic creds: @ArchivesKingdom pic.twitter.com/daKE7hNGad — Incorrect Valorant Quotes (@IncorrectValo) February 27, 2024

If the character is a possible Controller then that would add to the existing list of Astra, Brimstone, Harbour, Omen and Viper, who are all active Agents in the game with the same role. Harbor was the last of this list to come to the title in in October 2022, so with a burgeoning list of other playable types it seems high time for Smokedancer to appear.

The last Agent to be dropped by Riot Games was the Chinese fixer-for-hire Iso who was a Duelist archetype of the game’s main playable roles, so it would be only right for Riot to release a new Agent to bring the total character count to 25.

So next week will be a big one for fans of the shooter and we’ll know more about this potential character that could point to the mythical Fae of Scottish folklore when Act 2 announcements drop.

Image Credit: Riot Games.