Flexispot wants the GT5 to be your new perfect gaming station

The team at Flexispot has been rolling out stylish furniture with an emphasis on mechanized sitting/standing desks that have found their way into many a gaming setup for a few years now. Popular with influencers and YouTubers, Flexispot’s desk has offered an easy and affordable way to get an adjustable height surface into your setup.

It’s not only perfect for day-to-day work with your PC or console but the ability to alter the desk height if you are playing fighting games with an arcade stick to make it more akin to the height you would find on an arcade cabinet, or even lower it to a driving height for racing games in VR has meant they have become popular choices, especially if you are redesigning your gaming space.

The new GT5 desk brings all that technology and models into a gaming desk that would fit into just about any scenario while looking less like an office desk and more like you are a pro influencer in the bargain.

Large enough to hold multiple monitors and covered in a carbon-fiber texture that looks stylish, the GT5 is powered by efficient duel motors, one on each of its sturdy legs, and controlled by a simple panel mounted at the front of the desk, which can be locked to make sure you don’t lean on it by accident.

The height can be adjusted between 58 and 123cm (the standard for sitting is generally around the 85ish cm) and it only takes seconds to switch between heights. You can also set favorite heights say for seating and standing and effortly switch between the two.

In an accessory pack that comes with it, you also get a cup holder, headphone hanger, and cable management system, and the control panel has a built-in charger for your phone.

Optional extras such as a keyboard tray or castors increase the cost but certainly aren’t necessary.

Another nice feature is the contoured cut-out at the front of the desk meaning you can improve your posture while sitting by getting that bit close, or better still, when you have finished playing you can get your gaming chair an inch or so further underneath it and create a little more space in your room if you need to.

The price is around the $499 mark but Flexispot has regular sales on which may mean you can pick it up cheaper.

The GT5 probably is not an impulse buy at that price but it is very good value for what you do get. The desk surface comes in two different sizes 160x80cm or 180×80 if y ou need the extra length for more screens.

If you are in the market for a new gaming desk, especially if you are upgrading your gaming space then the Flexispot GT5 could be just what you are looking for.